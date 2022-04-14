Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CPS   US21676P1030

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.

(CPS)
  Report
04/14 03:53:28 pm EDT
7.010 USD   -5.01%
03:36pCOOPER STANDARD : Chris Couch Discusses New EV Environment with Rubber News
PU
04/11Cooper Standard Holdings Inc Appoints Shannon B. Quinn as Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer
CI
04/11Cooper Standard Names Quinn Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer
EQ
Cooper Standard : Chris Couch Discusses New EV Environment with Rubber News

04/14/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
Cooper Standard's Chris Couch Discusses New EV Environment with Rubber News

April 14, 2022

Cooper Standard's Chris Couch Discusses New EV Environment with Rubber News

In a recent article, Cooper Standard's Chris Couch, vice president and chief technology and procurement officer, discussed the use of plastics and rubber in the new electric vehicle environment with Rubber News' managing editor Erin Pustay Beaven.

Couch shares his thoughts on the future of sealing and fluid handling products, as well as the Company's sustainability and innovation efforts, and their Fortrex® Chemistry Platform, as the automotive industry transitions to electric vehicles.

For sealing, Couch shared that "one of the biggest differences we see between electric vehicle sealing systems and non-EV is the desire for differentiation, both in terms of the appearance-because those systems are often visible from outside the car and they want them to look different." "They want them to look very sleek, they want them to be very aerodynamic and flush against the vehicle. And so that is opening up the door for us to introduce some exciting innovations into the sealing space."

The Company's fluid handling product line will see the most disruption. "There is space for a huge amount of innovation," Couch said. "One of those is in terms of materials because those materials are transitioning from rubber-hose-based - which you use for gasoline engines - to plastic-tubing-based. That lets the system be more lightweight, (and use) nicer materials."

Be sure to check out the full article here.

Disclaimer

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
