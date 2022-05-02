Log in
    CPS   US21676P1030

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.

(CPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:33:27 am EDT
4.635 USD   +0.54%
Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position
EQ
04/25Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call
EQ
04/18Cooper Standard's Chris Couch Discusses New EV Environment with Rubber News
AQ
Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position

05/02/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.
Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position

02-May-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has completed the previously announced sale of a non-core real estate asset in Germany. The transaction generated $50 million in cash proceeds, adding to the Company's already strong cash position at the end of the first quarter. The Company expects to lease back a portion of the property until the remaining manufacturing operation can be relocated. The lease commitment is not financially material to the Company's ongoing operations.

As of March 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $252.9 million including proceeds from the transaction. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was $395.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company received $29 million in cash payments from the United States Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act. An additional $23 million in tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks are expected to be received during the second quarter of 2022. The cash received further bolsters the Company's strong liquidity position. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future.

The Company expects to release its full financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5 after market close. The quarterly results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website(http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'outlook,' 'guidance,' 'forecast,' or future or conditional verbs, such as 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' or 'may,' and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: the impact, and expected continued impact, of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial condition and results of operations; significant risks to our liquidity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic risk; prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; competitive threats and commercial risks associated with our diversification strategy through our Advanced Technology Group; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations, including changes in laws, regulations, and policies governing the terms of foreign trade such as increased trade restrictions and tariffs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness and variable rates of interest; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers' needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks, data privacy concerns, other disruptions in, or the inability to implement upgrades to, our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; the possibility of a failure to maintain effective controls and procedures; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to identify, attract, develop and retain a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce; our ability to procure insurance at reasonable rates; and our dependence on our subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

###

CPS_F

Contact Details

Chris Andrews

Contact for Media

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Roger Hendriksen

Contact for Analysts

+1 248-596-6465

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

http://www.cooperstandard.com/


News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1341281  02-May-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
