Cooper Standard Promotes Kulikowski to Chief Accounting Officer

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the promotion of Amy Kulikowski to vice president, chief accounting officer effective July 11, 2022. She replaces Becky McCabe who is departing the Company to pursue other career opportunities.

In her new role, Kulikowski will be responsible for the Company’s accounting function, financial reporting including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, financial systems and the Company’s global business services. Based at the Company’s world headquarters in Northville, Kulikowski will report to Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Thanks to our effective succession planning and the depth of talent on our finance team, we are able to easily transition Amy to the role of vice president, chief accounting officer,” said Banas. “In this position, Amy’s 24 years of progressive experience and her exceptional background in accounting and financial management all provide a strong platform for continued success.”

Kulikowski previously served as vice president, global internal audit, where she led the team toward world-class execution and value-added partnerships across the Company. Prior to joining Cooper Standard, Kulikowski served as assistant controller, Delphi accounting and integration, for BorgWarner Inc., which acquired Delphi Technologies PLC in 2020. From 2017 to 2020, she served as vice president and assistant controller at Delphi and was responsible for corporate accounting and reporting functions. She previously held accounting, finance and controller positions of increasing responsibility at Delphi since joining the company in 2001. She began her career in the audit practice of Deloitte LLP in Detroit in 1998.

Kulikowski earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is a certified public accountant (CPA), and a member of the American Institute of CPAs.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

