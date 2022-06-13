Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPS   US21676P1030

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.

(CPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
4.860 USD   -6.54%
05/20COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Cooper Standard 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Key Priorities for Sustainability Efforts
AQ
05/18Cooper Standard 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Key Priorities for Sustainability Efforts
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Standard Promotes Kulikowski to Chief Accounting Officer

06/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.
Cooper Standard Promotes Kulikowski to Chief Accounting Officer

13-Jun-2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the promotion of Amy Kulikowski to vice president, chief accounting officer effective July 11, 2022. She replaces Becky McCabe who is departing the Company to pursue other career opportunities.

9M6slcQ3.jpg

In her new role, Kulikowski will be responsible for the Company’s accounting function, financial reporting including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, financial systems and the Company’s global business services. Based at the Company’s world headquarters in Northville, Kulikowski will report to Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Thanks to our effective succession planning and the depth of talent on our finance team, we are able to easily transition Amy to the role of vice president, chief accounting officer,” said Banas. “In this position, Amy’s 24 years of progressive experience and her exceptional background in accounting and financial management all provide a strong platform for continued success.”

Kulikowski previously served as vice president, global internal audit, where she led the team toward world-class execution and value-added partnerships across the Company. Prior to joining Cooper Standard, Kulikowski served as assistant controller, Delphi accounting and integration, for BorgWarner Inc., which acquired Delphi Technologies PLC in 2020. From 2017 to 2020, she served as vice president and assistant controller at Delphi and was responsible for corporate accounting and reporting functions. She previously held accounting, finance and controller positions of increasing responsibility at Delphi since joining the company in 2001. She began her career in the audit practice of Deloitte LLP in Detroit in 1998.

Kulikowski earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is a certified public accountant (CPA), and a member of the American Institute of CPAs.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

# # #

CPS_G

Contact Details

Chris Andrews

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

http://www.cooperstandard.com/


News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1374623  13-Jun-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.
05/20COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Finan..
AQ
05/19Cooper Standard 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Key Priorities for Sust..
AQ
05/18Cooper Standard 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Key Priorities for Sus..
EQ
05/06COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/05COOPER-STANDARD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (CPS) COOPER STANDARD HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $613M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (CPS) COOPER STANDARD HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Loss $-3.00, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
05/05Cooper Standard Reports First Quarter Results
EQ
05/05Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 605 M - -
Net income 2022 -172 M - -
Net Debt 2022 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88,7 M 88,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,20 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 400%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Edwards Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan P. Banas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher E. Couch SVP, Chief Technology & Procurement Officer
Soma Venkat Chief Information Technology Officer & Senior VP
Joanna M. Totsky Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.-76.80%89
DENSO CORPORATION-14.67%46 253
APTIV PLC-38.58%27 451
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.47%17 892
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-10.06%15 894
CONTINENTAL AG-20.91%15 499