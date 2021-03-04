Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper Tire & Rubber Company    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(CTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WIFI, PRAH, PAND, CTB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/04/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share. If you are a Cooper Tire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-wifi-prah-pand-ctb-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301241102.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
05:33pALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WIFI, PRAH, PAND, CTB; Shareholders are En..
PR
02/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Coo..
PR
02/26COOPER TIRE & RUBBER  : recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges
AQ
02/26COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24COOPER TIRE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
02/24COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendment..
AQ
02/24COOPER TIRE & RUBBER  : Standpoint Research Downgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber Comp..
MT
02/24GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER  : Fitch Affirms Goodyear's Ratings after Cooper Acquisit..
AQ
02/23COOPER TIRE & RUBBER  : KeyBanc Cuts Cooper Tire & Rubber to Sector Weight From ..
MT
02/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ