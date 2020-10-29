Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper Tire & Rubber Company    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(CTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : Declares 195th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share on common stock, payable December 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business December 1, 2020. This will mark the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
05:05pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Declares 195th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
PU
04:56pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Declares 195th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:18aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
09:50aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Q3 2020 Summary Slides
PU
07:13aCOOPER TIRE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:04aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
07:02aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/19COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : To release third quarter 2020 financial results october 2..
AQ
10/15COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results O..
BU
10/01COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : FALL TIRE SAFETY TIPS FROM COOPER TIREAutumn is an import..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 439 M - -
Net income 2020 68,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 29,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 1 762 M 1 762 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 720
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,50 $
Last Close Price 35,03 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Gerald C. Bialek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ben P. Patel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Holland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY21.84%1 762
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.31.53%5 655
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-13.04%4 207
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-31.95%4 112
MRF LIMITED1.34%3 816
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.64%3 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group