Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(CTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Cooper Tire & Rubber : PRO Series™ LHT Now Standard Equipment on Vanguard Dry and Refrigerated Van Trailers

03/08/2021 | 08:31am EST
Cooper Tire has announced that Vanguard National Trailer Corporation is including the Cooper® PRO Series™ LHT trailer tire as standard equipment on all dry and refrigerated van trailers built at its Monon, Ind.; Trenton, Ga.; Moreno Valley, Calif.; and Sarnia, Ontario, Canada locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005020/en/

The Cooper® PRO Series™ LHT trailer tire has been selected as standard equipment on Vanguard National Trailer Corporation's dry and refrigerated van trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Charlie Mudd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard, the move to Cooper’s PRO Series trailer tires is in line with the company’s continued commitment to providing high-quality components on its trailers -- “components that prove to be the best value for our customers,” said Mudd. “Tires certainly play an important role in that. Cooper’s PRO Series LHT tires provide superior mileage and fuel efficiency – two things that are very important to our customers. We know our customers will be very pleased with the value these tires bring while operating our trailers.”

“Our Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire really hits the mark for our customers,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “The PRO Series is performing very well and offers a LCO, or Low Cost of Ownership, that can reduce a fleet’s tire program cost. We back our PRO Series with a strong warranty too – the tires have a seven-year, two-retread warranty with full replacement value for the first 50 percent of tread life. We’re very excited to be selected by Vanguard as its standard OE fitment.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 783 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 921 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 9 839
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,50 $
Last Close Price 57,92 $
Spread / Highest target -17,1%
Spread / Average Target -28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald C. Bialek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John J. Holland Chairman
Ben P. Patel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY43.01%2 921
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.20.44%8 814
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.7.15%5 659
MRF LIMITED17.06%5 130
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.77%5 004
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-2.50%4 975
