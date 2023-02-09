Coor Service Management : Presentation av rapporten >

Q4 Report
October - December 2022
AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO Andreas Engdahl, CFO
February 9, 2023
Introduction and Coor's triple bottom line
Business and market update
Financial performance
Sum-up and Q&A
Coor is the Nordic market leader in Integrated facility management…
... with a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable
-
Customer centric business model and decentralized organization
-
Broad service offering within workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services
-
Leading innovation capability and position -
-
Truly Sustainable from a triple-bottom-line perspective:
|
Business
|
Social
|
Environmental
A well balanced portfolio
TOTAL 11.8 bnSEK
|
Turnover by
|
Turnover by
|
Turnover by
|
Turnover by
|
country
|
contract type
|
service
|
customer segment
|
Sweden 54%
|
IFM 57%
|
Cleaning 38%
|
Denmark 22%
|
Single services 43%
|
Property 30%
|
Norway 18%
|
|
Workplace 17%
|
Finland 6%
|
|
Food & Beverage 11%
|
|
|
Other 4%
LTM Q4 2022
Public 31% Manufacturing 22% Energy 15%
IT & Telecom 10%
Real estate & Construction 9% Other 13%
Growth paves the way for success
|
Business responsibility
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2022
|
Mid-long term
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic Growth
|
-1%
|
8%
|
5%
|
4-5%
|
|
|
|
|
Organic net sales growth over a business cycle
|
Acquired Growth
|
4%
|
8%
|
9%
|
n/a
|
Adj. EBITA-Margin
|
5.0%
|
6.0%
|
5.4%
|
~5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Adj. EBITA margin
|
Cash Conversion1
|
94%
|
98%
|
94%
|
>90%
|
|
|
|
|
(Adj. EBITDA - CAPEX - ΔWC) / Adj. EBITDA
|
Leverage1
|
1.9x
|
2.0x
|
1.9x
|
<3.0x
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt / Adj. EBITDA LTM
|
Customer Satisfaction2
|
71
|
74
|
N/A
|
≥70
|
Dividend
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
4.80
|
~50%
|
of profit after tax and before amortization and
|
|
|
|
SEK per share
|
impairment of customer contracts
|
|
|
|
1 LTM, 2 Survey conducted once a year, in Q2 2022 and Q3 2021
