  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Coor Service Management Holding AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOR   SE0007158829

COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB

(COOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06:19 2023-02-09 am EST
66.83 SEK   -2.37%
Coor Service Management : Presentation av rapporten >

02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
Q4 Report

October - December 2022

AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO Andreas Engdahl, CFO

February 9, 2023

Introduction and Coor's triple bottom line

Business and market update

Financial performance

Sum-up and Q&A

Coor is the Nordic market leader in Integrated facility management…

... with a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable

  • Customer centric business model and decentralized organization
  • Broad service offering within workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services
  • Leading innovation capability and position -
  • Truly Sustainable from a triple-bottom-line perspective:

Business

Social

Environmental

A well balanced portfolio

TOTAL 11.8 bnSEK

Turnover by

Turnover by

Turnover by

Turnover by

country

contract type

service

customer segment

Sweden 54%

IFM 57%

Cleaning 38%

Denmark 22%

Single services 43%

Property 30%

Norway 18%

Workplace 17%

Finland 6%

Food & Beverage 11%

Other 4%

LTM Q4 2022

Public 31% Manufacturing 22% Energy 15%

IT & Telecom 10%

Real estate & Construction 9% Other 13%

Growth paves the way for success

Business responsibility

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

FY 2022

Mid-long term

Organic Growth

-1%

8%

5%

4-5%

Organic net sales growth over a business cycle

Acquired Growth

4%

8%

9%

n/a

Adj. EBITA-Margin

5.0%

6.0%

5.4%

~5.5%

Adj. EBITA margin

Cash Conversion1

94%

98%

94%

>90%

(Adj. EBITDA - CAPEX - ΔWC) / Adj. EBITDA

Leverage1

1.9x

2.0x

1.9x

<3.0x

Net debt / Adj. EBITDA LTM

Customer Satisfaction2

71

74

N/A

≥70

Dividend

N/A

N/A

4.80

~50%

of profit after tax and before amortization and

SEK per share

impairment of customer contracts

1 LTM, 2 Survey conducted once a year, in Q2 2022 and Q3 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Coor Service Management Holding AB published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 823 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net income 2022 274 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 630 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 7,01%
Capitalization 6 522 M 615 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 10 192
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB
Coor Service Management Holding AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 68,45 SEK
Average target price 90,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
AnnaCarin Grandin President & Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Engdahl CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Mats Granryd Chairman
Rikard Wannerholt Senior Vice President-Operations Development
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB6.45%615
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.63%45 025
TELEPERFORMANCE SE21.19%16 995
EDENRED SE0.12%13 428
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.70%12 722
LG CORP.5.63%10 034