Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTKYY   US21718L2016

COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.

(CTKYY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:40:35 2023-05-05 pm EDT
0.1000 USD    0.00%
06:14aCootek Cayman : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
04/26CooTek Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
PR
04/26Cootek Cayman : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CooTek Cayman : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Explanatory Note

This current report on Form 6-K was filed in connection with the resignation of Haibing Wu and Jue Yao as directors of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company"), effective May 6, 2023. They also no longer served on any committee of the Company's board of directors. The resignation of Haibing Wu and Jue Yao was not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other affairs.

After the departure of Haibing Wu and Jue Yao, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has resolved to dissolve the audit committee of the Board, the compensation committee of the Board, and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Company's Board will assume the functions and responsibilities of these committees.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
06:14aCootek Cayman : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
04/26CooTek Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
PR
04/26Cootek Cayman : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
04/26CooTek Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/26CooTek Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022CooTek Announces Appointment of New Auditor
PR
2022NYSE Starts Proceedings to Delist CooTek's American Depositary Shares
MT
2022Readict Invested by CooTek Launched Its First NFT to Double Down on Read-to-Earn
PR
2022Top Premarket Gainers
MT
2022Top Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 0,74 M 0,74 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiao Ling Li President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Cui Chief Financial Officer
Kan Zhang Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Hai Bing Wu Independent Director
Jue Yao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.-42.86%1
ACCENTURE PLC-0.45%167 767
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.80%144 663
SIEMENS AG16.08%131 404
IBM-12.24%112 280
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%89 020
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer