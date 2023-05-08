CooTek Cayman : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

Explanatory Note

This current report on Form 6-K was filed in connection with the resignation of Haibing Wu and Jue Yao as directors of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company"), effective May 6, 2023. They also no longer served on any committee of the Company's board of directors. The resignation of Haibing Wu and Jue Yao was not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other affairs.

After the departure of Haibing Wu and Jue Yao, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has resolved to dissolve the audit committee of the Board, the compensation committee of the Board, and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Company's Board will assume the functions and responsibilities of these committees.