  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTK   US21718L1026

COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.

(CTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CooTek Cayman : With the Recognition of IP Content Creation, CooTek Ranked on the Online New Economy (Shanghai) Top 50

08/24/2021 | 06:31am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, has been selected as one of the Online New Economy (Shanghai) Top 50 Award, issued by Jiemian News of Shanghai United Media Group. CooTek is recognized in the award list for its coordinated development of three primary strategies: scenario-based content applications, online literature and games, and recent achievements in intellectual property (IP) content construction.

The selection process of the award considered five factors in the areas of company size, technological innovation, business model, corporate governance, and brand influence. From the selection results, many companies have vigorously developed their online businesses this year, and the Internet companies have innovated their business models to achieve steady growth. The companies on the list all showed outstanding performance in corporate revenue, corporate governance, and investment in new technologies.

CooTek develops content-rich mobile applications in three areas, including online literature, mobile games, and scenario-based content applications that synergize a sustainable global pan-entertainment content ecology. The Company has always put user experience first and used data-driven methods to develop mobile applications to make rich content accessible to global users.

To address various needs of users, CooTek has launched several scenario-based content applications that can be customized based on customer preference and reach the target audience. The Company aims to create a mobile application ecosystem with scenario-based content applications covering health, sports, entertainment, and more.

Fengdu Novel, an online literature platform developed by Cootek, has focused on producing original content and offering high-quality tailored content to readers through a proprietary AI recommendation algorithm. It has also made impressive progress in external licensing and various forms of derivative IP content incubation. Cootek was awarded "Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Unit" for its exceptional IP content production capabilities.

Going forward, CooTek will continue to drive innovation in content creation, multifarious IP incubation, and user experience optimization. The Company will also explore numerous content diversification and monetization opportunities to enable users to seamlessly enjoy captivating contents.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.  

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: ir@cootek.com    

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: cootek@icaasia.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-the-recognition-of-ip-content-creation-cootek-ranked-on-the-online-new-economy-shanghai-top-50-301361412.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
