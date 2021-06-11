CooTek Cayman : Explanatory Note (Form 6-K)

Explanatory Note

This current report on Form 6-K was filed in connection with the resignation of Mr. Jiang Zhu as Chief Growth Officer of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (the 'Company'). Mr. Zhu's resignation was due to personal reasons and will take effect on June 11, 2021. The Company is grateful to Mr. Zhu for his valuable contributions over the past years. The Company has commenced a search to identify its next Chief Growth Officer. The relevant responsibilities will be shared among existing management team members on an interim basis after Mr. Zhu's departure.