Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTK   US21718L1026

COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.

(CTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CooTek Cayman : Explanatory Note (Form 6-K)

06/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Explanatory Note

This current report on Form 6-K was filed in connection with the resignation of Mr. Jiang Zhu as Chief Growth Officer of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (the 'Company'). Mr. Zhu's resignation was due to personal reasons and will take effect on June 11, 2021. The Company is grateful to Mr. Zhu for his valuable contributions over the past years. The Company has commenced a search to identify its next Chief Growth Officer. The relevant responsibilities will be shared among existing management team members on an interim basis after Mr. Zhu's departure.

Disclaimer

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
06:08aCOOTEK CAYMAN  : Explanatory Note (Form 6-K)
PU
06/04COOTEK (CAYMAN)  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
06/03COOTEK CAYMAN  : First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
06/03COOTEK CAYMAN  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Results (Form 6-K)
PU
06/03COOTEK (CAYMAN)  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentations
PU
06/03COOTEK CAYMAN  : Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens, Net Revenue Declines; Sets Q2 Target
MT
06/03COOTEK CAYMAN  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Results
PR
05/19COOTEK CAYMAN  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on J..
PR
05/18COOTEK CAYMAN  : to Participate in May and June Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 458 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Spread / Highest target 330%
Spread / Average Target 169%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Liang Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Qiao Ling Li President & Director
Robert Cui Chief Financial Officer
Kan Zhang Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Jim Wang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.-32.85%120
ACCENTURE PLC8.81%180 664
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.37%162 758
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.59%134 511
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.48%85 129
INFOSYS LIMITED13.42%82 715