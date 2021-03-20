Log in
COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.

(CTK)
CooTek Cayman : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 25, 2021

03/20/2021 | 05:01am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on March 25, 2021.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

800-905-945

China:

4001-201-203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

CooTek

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on April 01, 2021:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10153397

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com/

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Mr. Robert Cui
E-mail: ir@cootek.com  

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)

Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: cootek@icaasia.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-unaudited-financial-results-on-march-25-2021-301252374.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
