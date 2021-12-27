Log in
    CTK   US21718L1026

COOTEK (CAYMAN) INC.

(CTK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/23 04:10:00 pm
0.54 USD   --.--%
04:58aSmillage, Cootek's Invested Game Studio, Published A New Hit Mobile Game
PR
12/20Tech Stocks Edging Off Monday Intraday Lows
MT
12/20Tech Stocks Falling This Afternoon
MT
Smillage, Cootek's Invested Game Studio, Published A New Hit Mobile Game

12/27/2021 | 04:58am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the hyper-casual game "Hotties Up" has reached the top three of the US iOS game ranking a few days after released. The dress-up parkour game is published by Smillage, the game studio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") invested in. The success of "Hotties Up" marks a milestone for Smillage of expanding the business from game development to game publishing. Earlier this year, Smillage has also created several popular games such as "Catwalk Beauty", "Truth Runner" and "Love Fantasy".

"Hotties Up" combines dress-up parkour and scenario-based features. In the game, a specific theme will be set at the beginning of each level, and players will choose the costume accordingly to proceed. When the parkour is over, a short story will be unlocked with dialogue options for players to choose from. After that, the love progress chart will be displayed to the player. With the success of "Hotties Up", Smillage continues to enhance their existing advantages in parkour games targeting Generation Z female players.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.CooTek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: ir@CooTek.com

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: CooTek@icaasia.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smillage-cooteks-invested-game-studio-published-a-new-hit-mobile-game-301450857.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
