    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-22 pm EDT
88.21 USD   -1.39%
Copa S A : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT
PU
03/13Copa Holdings February Traffic Up 5.4% Versus 2019
MT
03/10Copa Holdings, S.A. Reports Preliminary Consolidated Passenger Traffic Statistics for February 2023
CI
COPA S A : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT - Form 6-K

03/22/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

On March 22, 2023, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2023 quarterly dividend payment of 82 cents per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of April, June, September and December subject to Board ratification each quarter. The first quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share will be paid on April 20 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 21:42:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Copa S A : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 909 M - -
Net income 2022 376 M - -
Net Debt 2022 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 3 540 M 3 540 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 127
Free-Float 62,7%
Technical analysis trends COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 89,45 $
Average target price 123,93 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Montero Chief Financial Officer
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.7.55%3 540
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.89%27 431
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.74%22 214
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.13%21 626
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.02%18 485
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.85%18 385
