COPA S A : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT - Form 6-K

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

On March 22, 2023, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2023 quarterly dividend payment of 82 cents per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of April, June, September and December subject to Board ratification each quarter. The first quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share will be paid on April 20 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.