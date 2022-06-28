Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Copa Holdings, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
62.08 USD   -0.45%
05:11pCopa Holdings Expands Current Share Repurchase Program by $100 Million
MT
05:07pCOPA S A : EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
06/27JPMorgan Adjusts Copa Holdings' Price Target to $76 From $90, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

COPA S A : EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 6-K

06/28/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

On June 27, 2022, the board of directors of Copa Holdings approved the expansion of the current share repurchase program by US$100 million. Purchases will be made subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:06:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 692 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 2 603 M 2 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 127
Free-Float 67,5%
Managers and Directors
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Montero Chief Financial Officer
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.-22.79%2 664
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.41%23 949
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.16%20 001
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.24%18 651
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.07%15 282
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.85%14 362