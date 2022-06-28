COPA S A : EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 6-K

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

On June 27, 2022, the board of directors of Copa Holdings approved the expansion of the current share repurchase program by US$100 million. Purchases will be made subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.