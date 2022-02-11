Log in
    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
  Report
Copa S A : HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2022 - Form 6-K

02/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST
COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2022

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for January 2022:

Operating Data

January

January

% Change

2022

2019

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)




ASM (mm) (1)

1,912.3

2,332.8

-18.0%

RPM (mm) (2)

1,511.1

1,937.2

-22.0%

Load Factor (3)

79.0%

83.0%

-4.0p.p.

1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers


3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized


Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will compare this and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics.

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 18.0% lower than January 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 22.0%, which resulted in a 79.0% load factor.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:
 Daniel Tapia - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774



Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
