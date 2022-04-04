Log in
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

Copa S A : HOLDINGS FILES ANNUAL REPORT FORM 20-F - Form 6-K

04/04/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
COPA HOLDINGS FILES ANNUAL REPORT FORM 20-F

PANAMA CITY, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), has filed its annual report Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at www.copaair.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.

For more information, please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations Department:

Contact:

Daniel Tapia - Director of Investor Relations


Phone:

011 (507) 304-2774


Fax:

011 (507) 304-2447


Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G



Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:57:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 443 M - -
Net income 2021 -60,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -62,8x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 3 485 M 3 485 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 667
Free-Float 69,0%
Copa Holdings, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 82,80 $
Average target price 105,40 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Montero Chief Financial Officer
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.0.17%3 485
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.59%25 040
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.86%18 681
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.25%16 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.07%15 710
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.57%14 861