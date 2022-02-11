Copa S A : Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 - Form 6-K

Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Excluding special items, Adjusted Net Profit for full-year 2021 came in at US$2.7 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.06

Panama City, Panama --- February 9, 2022. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) and full year 2021. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$114.4 million for the quarter or US$2.69 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million or US$1.98 per share. Special items include an US$8.9 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft.

▪ Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$155.0 million for the quarter. Excluding the US$39.2 million reversal, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$115.8 million and a 20.1% operating margin.

▪ For full-year 2021, the Company reported a net profit of US$39.9 million or US$0.94 per share. Excluding special items, which included a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, a US$22.8 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$20.8 million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$2.7 million or US$0.06 per share.

▪ For full-year 2021, the Company reported an operating profit of US$145.7 million. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$85.6 million and a 5.8% operating margin.

▪ Capacity for 4Q21, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 83.1% of the capacity flown in 4Q19.

▪ Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million, reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Passenger yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents, or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.

▪ Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 4Q21, excluding special items (adjusted CASM) decreased 3.8% vs. 4Q19 to 9.0 cents. While adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, decreased 7.5% to 6.1 cents.

▪ Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, was US$84 million for the quarter.

▪ The Company ended the quarter with US$1.5 billion in available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$295 million in committed and undrawn credit facilities.

▪ The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.

▪ During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9, completed the conversion of one Boeing 737-800 into a freighter, and decided to retain three Boeing 737-700s previously classified as assets held for sale.

▪ Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 91 aircraft - 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.54%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

▪ In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium - for the eighth consecutive year - as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2021. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 91.1% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.

▪ In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, originally scheduled for December 2021.

▪ Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Panama and Latin America, mainly driven by the Omicron variant, which impacted its crew availability, the Company canceled over 1,000 flights, reducing the 1Q22 published schedule by approximately 4%.

Consolidated Financial & Operating Highlights 4Q21 4Q19 (3) Variance vs. 4Q19 3Q21 Variance vs. 3Q21 FY21 FY19 (3) Variance vs. FY19 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,214 2,633 -15.9% 1,823 21.5% 6,136 10,474 -41.4% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 3,369 3,838 -12.2% 2,852 18.1% 9,452 15,424 -38.7% RPMs (millions) 4,265 5,244 -18.7% 3,485 22.4% 11,734 21,303 -44.9% ASMs (millions) 5,109 6,149 -16.9% 4,396 16.2% 14,934 25,113 -40.5% Load Factor 83.5% 85.3% -1.8 p.p. 79.3% 4.2 p.p. 78.6% 84.8% -6.3 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 12.7 12.5 1.0% 12.0 5.8% 12.0 12.3 -1.9% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.6 10.7 -1.1% 9.5 11.4% 9.5 10.4 -9.1% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.3 11.1 1.5% 10.1 11.2% 10.1 10.8 -6.2% CASM (US$ Cents) 8.2 10.8 -23.9% 8.8 -6.4% 9.1 9.4 -2.8% Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1) 9.0 9.3 -3.8% 8.8 2.4% 9.4 9.0 3.9% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.3 8.0 -33.8% 6.2 -14.7% 6.6 6.6 -0.9% Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1) 6.1 6.6 -7.5% 6.2 -2.4% 6.8 6.3 8.9% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 61.0 78.9 -22.8% 52.0 17.1% 177.4 321.4 -44.8% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.43 2.16 12.5% 2.13 13.8% 2.14 2.16 -0.6% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,926 1,992 -3.3% 1,912 0.7% 1,912 2,034 -6.0% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,254 1,279 -2.0% 1,213 3.4% 1,230 1,288 -4.5% Departures 25,458 32,441 -21.5% 22,559 12.9% 75,755 131,819 -42.5% Block Hours 80,710 105,620 -23.6% 69,308 16.5% 235,295 431,749 -45.5% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2) 11.3 11.3 0.8% 10.7 6.4% 9.2 11.4 -19.7% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 575.0 681.9 -15.7% 445.0 29.2% 1509.9 2707.4 -44.2% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 155.0 17.8 770.5% 59.0 162.6% 145.7 346.2 -57.9% Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 115.8 107.1 8.0% 48.6 138.1% 85.6 435.5 -80.3% Operating Margin 27.0% 2.6% 24.3 p.p. 13.3% 13.7 p.p. 9.6% 12.8% -3.1 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 20.1% 15.7% 4.4 p.p. 11.2% 8.9 p.p. 5.8% 16.1% -10.3 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 114.4 2.7 4092.8% 8.2 1287.5% 39.9 247.0 -83.8% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 84.1 92.1 -8.7% 29.9 180.8% 2.7 336.3 -99.2% Basic EPS (US$) 2.69 0.06 4088.2% 0.19 1291.3% 0.94 5.81 -83.8% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 1.98 2.17 -8.8% 0.70 181.6% 0.06 7.92 -99.2% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,533 42,487 0.1% 42,649 -0.3% 42,533 42,487 0.1%

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.

(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON 4Q21 RESULTS

Copa Holdings reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results reflect an improvement in international travel demand in the region and the Company's ability to increase capacity, while continuing to operate with low unit costs.

During the fourth quarter, the Company reported a net profit of US$114.4 million and an operating profit of US$155.0 million. Excluding the two special items recorded in the quarter, namely an unrealized mark-to-market loss of US$8.9 million related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million, an operating profit of US$115.8 million, and an operating margin of 20.1%. These figures compare to an adjusted net profit of US$92.1 million, an adjusted operating profit of US$107.1 million, and an adjusted operating margin of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Measured in Available Seats Miles (ASMs), the Company operated 83.1% of its 4Q19 capacity during the quarter, compared to 69% of its 3Q19 capacity in 3Q21.

Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million, reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents, or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.

Adjusted unit cost (adjusted CASM) came in at 9.0 cents, a decrease of 3.8% versus 4Q19. Excluding fuel, adjusted CASM came in at 6.1 cents, a decrease of 7.5% when compared to 4Q19, while operating 16.9% less capacity.

Excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales, but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, cash buildup for the fourth quarter was US$84 million. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of US$1.2 billion and total liquidity of US$1.5 billion.

Despite the Company's positive financial results during 4Q21, the first quarter of 2022 has been challenging given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Americas, mainly driven by the Omicron variant. Due to the variant's impact on the number of available crews, the Company reduced its 1Q22 planned capacity by approximately 4%. Load factors are also expected to come in lower in 1Q22 compared to the previous quarter, as a consequence of the variant's impact on international travel demand in the region. As has been observed in other regions of the world, the Company currently believes that the impact of Omicron will be temporary and that the recovery of international air travel demand should resume later in the first quarter.

The Company has a proven and very strong business model, which is built on operating the best and most convenient network for intra-Latin America travel from its Hub of the Americas® based on Panama's advantageous geographic position, with low unit costs, best on-time performance, and strongest balance sheet. Going forward, the Company expects to leverage its strong balance sheet, leading liquidity position, and lower cost base to continue strengthening its long-term competitive position and to implement initiatives to further strengthen its network and product in the post COVID-19 world.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

As a result of the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will provide financial guidance only for the first quarter of 2022 and preliminary capacity and CASM ex-fuel guidance for full-year 2022.

Given the impact of the Omicron variant on capacity, load factor, and yields, as well as higher fuel prices, among other factors, the Company expects its operating margin to be within a range of approximately 3% to 6% for 1Q22. The Company expects its capacity in 1Q22 to reach approximately 5.7 billion ASMs or roughly 88% of 1Q19 ASMs.

Financial Outlook 4Q21 Guidance 3Q21 Actual Capacity - % of 2019 ~80% 69% Operating Margin ~12-14% 13%

Factored in this outlook, the Company expects total revenues of approximately US$550 million or about 82% of 1Q19 total revenues, unit costs excluding fuel (Ex-Fuel CASM) of approximately 6.0 cents, and an all-in fuel price per gallon of $2.79, an increase of 15% quarter-over-quarter as compared to 4Q21.

For full-year 2022, assuming that recovery will resume by the end of the first quarter, the Company expects to operate approximately 93% of 2019 ASMs and deliver a CASM ex-fuel of approximately 5.9 cents.

CONSOLIDATED FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Operating revenue

Consolidated revenue for 4Q21 totaled US$575.0 million, mainly driven by passenger revenue.

Passenger revenue totaled US$540.6 million, a 17.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, on 16.9% less capacity. The fourth-quarter results are mostly comprised of flown passenger ticket revenue, passenger-related ancillary revenue, and unredeemed tickets revenue.

Cargo and mail revenuetotaled US$25.8 million, a 61.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019, related to more cargo volume and higher yields.

Other operating revenue totaled US$8.6 million, mainly revenues from non-air ConnectMiles partners.

Operating expenses

Fuel totaled US$149.1 million, a decrease of 13.0% compared to the same period in 2019, on 22.8% fewer gallons consumed and a 12.5% higher effective fuel price.

Wages, salaries, benefits, and other employee expenses totaled US$80.4 million, representing a 30.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, mainly driven by a reduced headcount.

Passenger servicing totaled US$12.2 million, a decrease of 50.8% compared to the same period in 2019, as a result of 12.2% fewer passengers and a simplified onboard product offering due to temporary COVID-19 biosafety protocols.

Airport facilities and handling charges totaled US$42.9 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2019, related to fewer departures, partially offset by higher airport fees in the US.

Sales and distribution totaled US$43.7 million, representing a decrease of 17.9% compared to the same period in 2019, due to lower sales in the quarter compared to 4Q19.

Maintenance, materials, and repairshad a US$51.0 million decrease when compared to 4Q19, due to a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft. Excluding the

US$39.2 million reversal, maintenance, materials and repairs would have decreased31.3% when compared to 4Q19, mainly due to fewer flight hours.

Depreciation and amortization totaled US$59.8 million, mostly comprised of owned and leased flight equipment, maintenance events, and IT systems amortizations, a decrease of 15.1% compared to 4Q19, mainly due to a reduction in fleet size.

Flight operationsmostly related to overflight fees, totaled US$19.2 million, a decrease of 23.0% compared to the same period in 2019, driven by 21.5% fewer departures.

Other operating and administrative expenses totaled US$26.1 million, a decrease of 19.8% versus 4Q19 driven mainly by lower overhead and IT expenses.

Non-operating Income (Expense)

Consolidated non-operating income (expense) resulted in a net expense of (US$29.0) million.

Finance cost totaled (US$19.0) million, mostly comprised of convertible notes interest expenses of US$9.9 million, US$6.0 million related to loan interest and commission expenses, and US$1.2 million in interest charges related to operating leases.

Finance income totaled US$2.6 million in proceeds from investments.

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuationstotaled (US$2.5) million, mainly driven by the devaluation of the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso.

Net change in fair value of derivatives totaled a net (US$8.9) million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes.

Other non-operating income (expense) totaled (US$1.2) million.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A.

Income Statement - IFRS

(US$ Thousands)

Unaudited Unaudited % Unaudited % Unaudited Audited % 4Q21 4Q19 Change 3Q21 Change FY21 FY19 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 540,571 657,940 -17.8 % 417,466 29.5 % 1,412,390 2,612,605 -45.9 % Cargo and mail revenue 25,849 16,033 61.2 % 21,082 22.6 % 71,577 62,460 14.6 % Other operating revenue 8,575 7,955 7.8 % 6,451 32.9 % 25,964 32,343 -19.7 % Total Operating Revenue 574,995 681,927 -15.7 % 444,999 29.2 % 1,509,930 2,707,409 -44.2 % Operating Expenses Fuel 149,057 171,314 -13.0 % 112,658 32.3 % 383,179 696,249 -45.0 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 80,434 115,036 -30.1 % 68,049 18.2 % 258,128 450,438 -42.7 % Passenger servicing 12,204 24,798 -50.8 % 10,576 15.4 % 35,869 102,103 -64.9 % Airport facilities and handling charges 42,863 44,877 -4.5 % 39,407 8.8 % 131,335 181,959 -27.8 % Sales and distribution 43,706 53,222 -17.9 % 36,077 21.1 % 129,877 210,623 -38.3 % Maintenance, materials and repairs (13,317 ) 37,648 -135.4 % 24,008 -155.5 % 48,191 127,562 -62.2 % Depreciation and amortization 59,828 70,478 -15.1 % 55,702 7.4 % 234,505 282,080 -16.9 % Flight operations 19,173 24,908 -23.0 % 16,291 17.7 % 55,766 102,806 -45.8 % Other operating and administrative expenses 26,057 32,506 -19.8 % 23,222 12.2 % 87,426 118,090 -26.0 % Fleet Impairment - 89,334 -100.0 % - 0.0 % - 89,344 -100.0 % Total Operating Expense 420,005 664,123 -36.8 % 385,989 8.8 % 1,364,276 2,361,255 -42.2 % Operating Profit (Loss) 154,989 17,804 770.5 % 59,010 162.6 % 145,655 346,154 -57.9 % Non-operating Income (Expense) Finance cost (18,994 ) (17,154 ) 10.7 % (18,615 ) 2.0 % (74,051 ) (57,432 ) 28.9 % Finance income 2,571 6,289 -59.1 % 2,679 -4.0 % 10,849 24,405 -55.5 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (2,508 ) 2,406 -204.3 % (2,620 ) -4.3 % (6,174 ) (15,408 ) -59.9 % Net change in fair value of derivatives (8,922 ) - -100.0 % (32,092 ) -72.2 % (22,778 ) - Other non-operating income (expense) (1,158 ) (989 ) 17.1 % (1,573 ) -26.4 % (3,291 ) (4,279 ) -23.1 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (29,011 ) (9,448 ) 207.1 % (52,220 ) -44.4 % (95,445 ) (52,715 ) 81.1 % Profit (Loss) before taxes 125,978 8,356 1407.6 % 6,790 1755.4 % 50,209 293,439 -82.9 % Income tax expense (11,616 ) (5,629 ) 106.4 % 1,453 -899.7 % 10,265 46,437 -77.9 % Net Profit (Loss) 114,363 2,728 4092.8 % 8,242 1287.5 % 39,945 247,002 -83.8 % EPS Basic 2.69 0.06 4088.2 % 0.19 1291.3 % 0.94 5.81 -83.8 % Shares used for calculation: Basic 42,533,036 42,486,717 42,649,175 42,533,036 42,486,717

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(US$ Thousands)

December 2021 December 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 211,081 119,065 Short-term investments 806,340 770,816 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,017,421 889,881 - - Accounts receivable, net 90,618 63,206 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,832 1,429 Expendable parts and supplies, net 74,778 74,319 Prepaid expenses 31,148 30,473 Prepaid income tax 882 16,716 Other current assets 6,054 7,805 205,312 193,948 Asset held for sale - 135,542 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,222,733 1,219,371 Long-term investments 199,670 119,617 Long-term accounts receivable (0 ) 1,054 Long-term prepaid expenses 22,783 6,066 Property and equipment, net 2,512,704 2,147,486 Right of use assets 166,328 214,279 Intangible, net 81,749 95,568 Deferred tax assets 28,417 35,595 Other Non-Current Assets 14,098 14,348 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,025,749 2,634,013 - - TOTAL ASSETS 4,248,482 3,853,385 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 196,602 127,946 Current portion of lease liability 73,917 83,605 Accounts payable 112,596 63,461 Accounts payable to related parties 7,948 2,970 Air traffic liability 557,331 470,695 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 95,114 91,213 Taxes Payable 32,599 13,400 Employee benefits obligations 32,767 33,995 Income tax payable 3,835 1,023 Other Current Liabilities 785 252 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,113,493 888,560 Loans and borrowings long-term 1,229,031 1,035,954 Lease Liability 104,734 146,905 Net Defined Benefit Liability 7,670 14,332 Derivative financial instruments 268,338 245,560 Deferred tax Liabilities 18,782 22,190 Other long - term liabilities 210,933 216,325 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,839,487 1,681,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,952,981 2,569,824 - - EQUITY - - Issued Capital - - Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 30,995,120 outstanding 21,290 21,199 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 98,348 91,341 Treasury Stock (176,902 ) (136,388 ) Retained Earnings 1,324,025 1,931,086 Net profit (loss) 39,945 (607,062 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (18,670 ) (24,082 ) - - TOTAL EQUITY 1,295,501 1,283,561 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,248,482 3,853,385

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the twelve months ended December 31,

(In US$ thousands)

2021 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 462,612 (39,515 ) 740,776 Cash flow used in investing activities (373,040 ) (93,761 ) (192,868 ) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 2,444 93,609 (545,334 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 92,016 (39,667 ) 2,574 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 119,065 158,732 156,158 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 $ 211,081 $ 119,065 $ 158,732 Short-term investments 806,340 770,816 692,403 Long-term investments 199,670 119,617 134,347 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31 $ 1,217,091 $ 1,009,498 $ 985,482

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Net Profit 4Q21 4Q20 3Q21 4Q19 FY21 FY19 Operating Profit as Reported $ 154,989 $ (95,057 ) $ 59,010 $ 17,804 $ 145,655 $ 346,171 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal $ 10,395 $ 20,790 Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision $ 39,217 $ 39,217 Add: Fleet Impairment loss $ 4,400 $ 89,344 $ 89,344 Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale $ (877 ) Adjusted Operating Profit $ 115,773 $ (91,533 ) $ 48,615 $ 107,148 $ 85,648 $ 435,515 Net Profit as Reported $ 114,363 $ (168,805 ) $ 8,242 $ 2,728 $ 39,945 $ 247,002 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal $ 10,395 $ 20,790 Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision $ 39,217 $ 39,217 Add: Fleet Impairment loss $ 4,400 $ 89,344 $ 89,344 Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale $ (877 ) Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives $ 8,922 $ 80,076 $ 32,092 $ 22,779 Adjusted Net Profit $ 84,068 $ (85,205 ) $ 29,939 $ 92,072 $ 2,717 $ 336,346 Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS 4Q21 4Q20 3Q21 4Q19 FY21 FY19 Adjusted Net Profit $ 84,068 $ (85,205 ) $ 29,939 $ 92,072 $ 2,717 $ 336,346 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS 42,533 42,511 42,649 42,487 42,508 42,478 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS) $ 1.98 $ (2.00 ) $ 0.70 $ 2.17 $ 0.06 $ 7.92 Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel) 4Q21 3Q21 4Q19 FY21 FY19 Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 8.2 8.8 10.8 9.1 9.4 Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents) (0.8 ) - - (0.3 ) - Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents) - - 1.5 - 0.4 Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM (in US$ Cents) 9.0 8.8 9.3 9.4 9.0 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents) 2.9 2.6 2.8 2.6 2.8 Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 6.1 6.2 6.6 6.8 6.3 Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2021 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Beginning Cash balance $ 1,289 $ 1,282 $ 1,203 $ 1,009 Ending Cash balance $ 1,217 $ 1,289 $ 1,282 $ 1,203 Net cashflows in the quarter $ (72 ) $ 7 $ 79 $ 194 Subtract: Proceeds from Lines of Credit $ 50 $ - $ - $ - Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments $ (181 ) $ (57 ) $ (21 ) $ 241 Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds) $ 14 $ 11 $ 36 $ 20 Add: Share repurchase $ 39 $ - $ - $ - Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities $ 84 $ 54 $ 64 $ (68 )

