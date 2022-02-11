Copa S A : Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 - Form 6-K
Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021
Excluding special items, Adjusted Net Profit for full-year 2021 came in at US$2.7 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.06
Panama City, Panama --- February 9, 2022. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) and full year 2021. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
▪
Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$114.4 million for the quarter or US$2.69 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million or US$1.98 per share. Special items include an US$8.9 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft.
▪
Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$155.0 million for the quarter. Excluding the US$39.2 million reversal, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$115.8 million and a 20.1% operating margin.
▪
For full-year 2021, the Company reported a net profit of US$39.9 million or US$0.94 per share. Excluding special items, which included a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, a US$22.8 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$20.8 million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$2.7 million or US$0.06 per share.
▪
For full-year 2021, the Company reported an operating profit of US$145.7 million. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$85.6 million and a 5.8% operating margin.
▪
Capacity for 4Q21, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 83.1% of the capacity flown in 4Q19.
▪
Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million, reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Passenger yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents, or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.
▪
Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 4Q21, excluding special items (adjusted CASM) decreased 3.8% vs. 4Q19 to 9.0 cents. While adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, decreased 7.5% to 6.1 cents.
▪
Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, was US$84 million for the quarter.
▪
The Company ended the quarter with US$1.5 billion in available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$295 million in committed and undrawn credit facilities.
▪
The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
▪
During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9, completed the conversion of one Boeing 737-800 into a freighter, and decided to retain three Boeing 737-700s previously classified as assets held for sale.
▪
Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 91 aircraft - 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
▪
Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.54%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
▪
In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium - for the eighth consecutive year - as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2021. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 91.1% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.
▪
In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, originally scheduled for December 2021.
▪
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Panama and Latin America, mainly driven by the Omicron variant, which impacted its crew availability, the Company canceled over 1,000 flights, reducing the 1Q22 published schedule by approximately 4%.
MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON 4Q21 RESULTS
Copa Holdings reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results reflect an improvement in international travel demand in the region and the Company's ability to increase capacity, while continuing to operate with low unit costs.
During the fourth quarter, the Company reported a net profit of US$114.4 million and an operating profit of US$155.0 million. Excluding the two special items recorded in the quarter, namely an unrealized mark-to-market loss of US$8.9 million related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million, an operating profit of US$115.8 million, and an operating margin of 20.1%. These figures compare to an adjusted net profit of US$92.1 million, an adjusted operating profit of US$107.1 million, and an adjusted operating margin of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Measured in Available Seats Miles (ASMs), the Company operated 83.1% of its 4Q19 capacity during the quarter, compared to 69% of its 3Q19 capacity in 3Q21.
Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million, reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents, or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.
Adjusted unit cost (adjusted CASM) came in at 9.0 cents, a decrease of 3.8% versus 4Q19. Excluding fuel, adjusted CASM came in at 6.1 cents, a decrease of 7.5% when compared to 4Q19, while operating 16.9% less capacity.
Excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales, but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, cash buildup for the fourth quarter was US$84 million. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of US$1.2 billion and total liquidity of US$1.5 billion.
Despite the Company's positive financial results during 4Q21, the first quarter of 2022 has been challenging given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Americas, mainly driven by the Omicron variant. Due to the variant's impact on the number of available crews, the Company reduced its 1Q22 planned capacity by approximately 4%. Load factors are also expected to come in lower in 1Q22 compared to the previous quarter, as a consequence of the variant's impact on international travel demand in the region. As has been observed in other regions of the world, the Company currently believes that the impact of Omicron will be temporary and that the recovery of international air travel demand should resume later in the first quarter.
The Company has a proven and very strong business model, which is built on operating the best and most convenient network for intra-Latin America travel from its Hub of the Americas® based on Panama's advantageous geographic position, with low unit costs, best on-time performance, and strongest balance sheet. Going forward, the Company expects to leverage its strong balance sheet, leading liquidity position, and lower cost base to continue strengthening its long-term competitive position and to implement initiatives to further strengthen its network and product in the post COVID-19 world.
OUTLOOK FOR 2022
As a result of the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will provide financial guidance only for the first quarter of 2022 and preliminary capacity and CASM ex-fuel guidance for full-year 2022.
Given the impact of the Omicron variant on capacity, load factor, and yields, as well as higher fuel prices, among other factors, the Company expects its operating margin to be within a range of approximately 3% to 6% for 1Q22. The Company expects its capacity in 1Q22 to reach approximately 5.7 billion ASMs or roughly 88% of 1Q19 ASMs.
Financial Outlook
4Q21
Guidance
3Q21
Actual
Capacity - % of 2019
~80%
69%
Operating Margin
~12-14%
13%
Factored in this outlook, the Company expects total revenues of approximately US$550 million or about 82% of 1Q19 total revenues, unit costs excluding fuel (Ex-Fuel CASM) of approximately 6.0 cents, and an all-in fuel price per gallon of $2.79, an increase of 15% quarter-over-quarter as compared to 4Q21.
For full-year 2022, assuming that recovery will resume by the end of the first quarter, the Company expects to operate approximately 93% of 2019 ASMs and deliver a CASM ex-fuel of approximately 5.9 cents.
CONSOLIDATED FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS
Operating revenue
Consolidated revenue for 4Q21 totaled US$575.0 million, mainly driven by passenger revenue.
Passenger revenue totaled US$540.6 million, a 17.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, on 16.9% less capacity. The fourth-quarter results are mostly comprised of flown passenger ticket revenue, passenger-related ancillary revenue, and unredeemed tickets revenue.
Cargo and mail revenuetotaled US$25.8 million, a 61.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019, related to more cargo volume and higher yields.
Other operating revenue totaled US$8.6 million, mainly revenues from non-air ConnectMiles partners.
Operating expenses
Fuel totaled US$149.1 million, a decrease of 13.0% compared to the same period in 2019, on 22.8% fewer gallons consumed and a 12.5% higher effective fuel price.
Wages, salaries, benefits, and other employee expenses totaled US$80.4 million, representing a 30.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, mainly driven by a reduced headcount.
Passenger servicing totaled US$12.2 million, a decrease of 50.8% compared to the same period in 2019, as a result of 12.2% fewer passengers and a simplified onboard product offering due to temporary COVID-19 biosafety protocols.
Airport facilities and handling charges totaled US$42.9 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2019, related to fewer departures, partially offset by higher airport fees in the US.
Sales and distribution totaled US$43.7 million, representing a decrease of 17.9% compared to the same period in 2019, due to lower sales in the quarter compared to 4Q19.
Maintenance, materials, and repairshad a US$51.0 million decrease when compared to 4Q19, due to a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft. Excluding the
4
US$39.2 million reversal, maintenance, materials and repairs would have decreased31.3% when compared to 4Q19, mainly due to fewer flight hours.
Depreciation and amortization totaled US$59.8 million, mostly comprised of owned and leased flight equipment, maintenance events, and IT systems amortizations, a decrease of 15.1% compared to 4Q19, mainly due to a reduction in fleet size.
Flight operationsmostly related to overflight fees, totaled US$19.2 million, a decrease of 23.0% compared to the same period in 2019, driven by 21.5% fewer departures.
Other operating and administrative expenses totaled US$26.1 million, a decrease of 19.8% versus 4Q19 driven mainly by lower overhead and IT expenses.
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Consolidated non-operating income (expense) resulted in a net expense of (US$29.0) million.
Finance cost totaled (US$19.0) million, mostly comprised of convertible notes interest expenses of US$9.9 million, US$6.0 million related to loan interest and commission expenses, and US$1.2 million in interest charges related to operating leases.
Finance income totaled US$2.6 million in proceeds from investments.
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuationstotaled (US$2.5) million, mainly driven by the devaluation of the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso.
Net change in fair value of derivatives totaled a net (US$8.9) million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes.
Other non-operating income (expense) totaled (US$1.2) million.
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com (IR section)
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
Audited
%
4Q21
4Q19
Change
3Q21
Change
FY21
FY19
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
540,571
657,940
-17.8
%
417,466
29.5
%
1,412,390
2,612,605
-45.9
%
Cargo and mail revenue
25,849
16,033
61.2
%
21,082
22.6
%
71,577
62,460
14.6
%
Other operating revenue
8,575
7,955
7.8
%
6,451
32.9
%
25,964
32,343
-19.7
%
Total Operating Revenue
574,995
681,927
-15.7
%
444,999
29.2
%
1,509,930
2,707,409
-44.2
%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
149,057
171,314
-13.0
%
112,658
32.3
%
383,179
696,249
-45.0
%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
80,434
115,036
-30.1
%
68,049
18.2
%
258,128
450,438
-42.7
%
Passenger servicing
12,204
24,798
-50.8
%
10,576
15.4
%
35,869
102,103
-64.9
%
Airport facilities and handling charges
42,863
44,877
-4.5
%
39,407
8.8
%
131,335
181,959
-27.8
%
Sales and distribution
43,706
53,222
-17.9
%
36,077
21.1
%
129,877
210,623
-38.3
%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
(13,317
)
37,648
-135.4
%
24,008
-155.5
%
48,191
127,562
-62.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
59,828
70,478
-15.1
%
55,702
7.4
%
234,505
282,080
-16.9
%
Flight operations
19,173
24,908
-23.0
%
16,291
17.7
%
55,766
102,806
-45.8
%
Other operating and administrative expenses
26,057
32,506
-19.8
%
23,222
12.2
%
87,426
118,090
-26.0
%
Fleet Impairment
-
89,334
-100.0
%
-
0.0
%
-
89,344
-100.0
%
Total Operating Expense
420,005
664,123
-36.8
%
385,989
8.8
%
1,364,276
2,361,255
-42.2
%
Operating Profit (Loss)
154,989
17,804
770.5
%
59,010
162.6
%
145,655
346,154
-57.9
%
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Finance cost
(18,994
)
(17,154
)
10.7
%
(18,615
)
2.0
%
(74,051
)
(57,432
)
28.9
%
Finance income
2,571
6,289
-59.1
%
2,679
-4.0
%
10,849
24,405
-55.5
%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(2,508
)
2,406
-204.3
%
(2,620
)
-4.3
%
(6,174
)
(15,408
)
-59.9
%
Net change in fair value of derivatives
(8,922
)
-
-100.0
%
(32,092
)
-72.2
%
(22,778
)
-
Other non-operating income (expense)
(1,158
)
(989
)
17.1
%
(1,573
)
-26.4
%
(3,291
)
(4,279
)
-23.1
%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(29,011
)
(9,448
)
207.1
%
(52,220
)
-44.4
%
(95,445
)
(52,715
)
81.1
%
Profit (Loss) before taxes
125,978
8,356
1407.6
%
6,790
1755.4
%
50,209
293,439
-82.9
%
Income tax expense
(11,616
)
(5,629
)
106.4
%
1,453
-899.7
%
10,265
46,437
-77.9
%
Net Profit (Loss)
114,363
2,728
4092.8
%
8,242
1287.5
%
39,945
247,002
-83.8
%
EPS
Basic
2.69
0.06
4088.2
%
0.19
1291.3
%
0.94
5.81
-83.8
%
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
42,533,036
42,486,717
42,649,175
42,533,036
42,486,717
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
December 2021
December 2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
211,081
119,065
Short-term investments
806,340
770,816
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,017,421
889,881
-
-
Accounts receivable, net
90,618
63,206
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,832
1,429
Expendable parts and supplies, net
74,778
74,319
Prepaid expenses
31,148
30,473
Prepaid income tax
882
16,716
Other current assets
6,054
7,805
205,312
193,948
Asset held for sale
-
135,542
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,222,733
1,219,371
Long-term investments
199,670
119,617
Long-term accounts receivable
(0
)
1,054
Long-term prepaid expenses
22,783
6,066
Property and equipment, net
2,512,704
2,147,486
Right of use assets
166,328
214,279
Intangible, net
81,749
95,568
Deferred tax assets
28,417
35,595
Other Non-Current Assets
14,098
14,348
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,025,749
2,634,013
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
4,248,482
3,853,385
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
196,602
127,946
Current portion of lease liability
73,917
83,605
Accounts payable
112,596
63,461
Accounts payable to related parties
7,948
2,970
Air traffic liability
557,331
470,695
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
95,114
91,213
Taxes Payable
32,599
13,400
Employee benefits obligations
32,767
33,995
Income tax payable
3,835
1,023
Other Current Liabilities
785
252
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,113,493
888,560
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,229,031
1,035,954
Lease Liability
104,734
146,905
Net Defined Benefit Liability
7,670
14,332
Derivative financial instruments
268,338
245,560
Deferred tax Liabilities
18,782
22,190
Other long - term liabilities
210,933
216,325
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,839,487
1,681,265
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,952,981
2,569,824
-
-
EQUITY
-
-
Issued Capital
-
-
Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 30,995,120 outstanding
21,290
21,199
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
98,348
91,341
Treasury Stock
(176,902
)
(136,388
)
Retained Earnings
1,324,025
1,931,086
Net profit (loss)
39,945
(607,062
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(18,670
)
(24,082
)
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
1,295,501
1,283,561
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,248,482
3,853,385
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the twelve months ended December 31,
(In US$ thousands)
2021
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
462,612
(39,515
)
740,776
Cash flow used in investing activities
(373,040
)
(93,761
)
(192,868
)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
2,444
93,609
(545,334
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
92,016
(39,667
)
2,574
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
119,065
158,732
156,158
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
$
211,081
$
119,065
$
158,732
Short-term investments
806,340
770,816
692,403
Long-term investments
199,670
119,617
134,347
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31
$
1,217,091
$
1,009,498
$
985,482
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
