Copa S A : Q1 2023 Earnings Release - Long Version

Copa Holdings will pay its second quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on June 15, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of May 31, 2023.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 99 aircraft - 67 Boeing

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion, while our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times, a decrease when compared to the previous quarter.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 17.2% from 8.7 cents in 1Q19 to 10.2 cents in 1Q23, mainly driven by an increase of 61.4% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex- fuel CASM) increased 2.1% in the quarter to 6.2 cents, as compared to 1Q19.

Total revenues for 1Q23 increased 29.0% to US$867.3 million, as compared to 1Q19 revenues. Yields increased 20.0% to 14.6 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 25.5% to 13.1 cents.

Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 7.1% compared to 1Q19, while capacity (available seat miles or ASMs) increased by 2.8%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 3.5 percentage points to 86.8%, as compared to 1Q19.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$193.2 million and a 22.3% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$112.9 million and an operating margin of 16.8% in 1Q19.

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$121.5 million for 1Q23 or US$3.07 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$89.4 million or earnings per share of US$2.11 in 1Q19. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized

Panama City, Panama --- May 10, 2023. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 2021, and 2022).

The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON 1Q23 RESULTS

Copa Holdings delivered solid financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's results were driven by a healthy demand environment in the region, which led to strong unit revenues in the quarter, and by its consistent cost execution strategy.

Operating revenues for the quarter increased 29.0% to US$867.3 million while operating 2.8% more capacity compared to 1Q19. The Company's load factor came in at 86.8% or 3.5 percentage points above 1Q19 and yields came in at 14.6 cents or 20.0% higher than 1Q19. As a result, passenger revenues per ASM (PRASM) increased 25.0% to 12.6 cents and RASM increased 25.5% to 13.1 cents in the quarter.

Operating expenses for 1Q23 increased 20.5% to US$674.1 million, mainly due to a higher jet fuel cost. Aircraft fuel expenses increased 56.0% or US$95.3 million compared to 1Q19, due to a 61.4% higher jet fuel price, partially offset by 3.7% fewer gallons consumed.

Driven by the increase in fuel cost, cost per available seat mile (CASM) came in at 10.2 cents, an increase of 17.2% compared to 1Q19. Costs excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) came in at 6.2 cents, a 2.1% increase when compared to the same period in 2019.

Copa Holdings closed the quarter with US$ 1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 36.3% of the last twelve months' revenues.

Total debt at the end of 1Q23 amounted to US$1.7 billion compared to US$1.6 billion at the end of 2022, while our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times, a decrease when compared to the previous quarter.

The Company has a proven business model, which is built on operating the best and most convenient network for intra-Latin America travel from its Hub of the Americas® based on Panama's advantageous geographic position, low unit costs, best on-time performance, and a strong balance sheet. Going forward, the Company expects to leverage its strong balance sheet, leading liquidity position, and lower cost base to continue strengthening its long-term competitive position by implementing initiatives that will further reinforce its network, product, and cost competitiveness.

3