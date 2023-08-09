On July 14, 2023, Copa Holdings publicly announced the redemption of all its outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, which will be completed on September 18, 2023. Notes surrendered for conversion will be settled through a combination of cash (up to the principal amount of US$350 million) and shares of Copa common stock, the latter to cover the remainder of the conversion obligation.

In July, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive five additional aircraft during the remainder of 2023. The Company expects to end the year with 107 aircraft.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 101 aircraft - 67 Boeing

During the quarter, the Company announced that it will start service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81. This new route is scheduled to start in October of 2023.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.8 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 17.0% from 10.9 cents in 2Q22 to 9.1 cents in 2Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 35.9% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex- fuel CASM) decreased by 0.8% in the quarter to 5.9 cents, when compared to 2Q22.

Total revenues for 2Q23 increased 16.7% to US$809.2 million, mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields increased 2.0% to 13.3 cents. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 2.7% to 12.0 cents, as compared to 2Q22.

Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 15.4% year over year, while capacity (available seat miles or ASMs) increased by 13.6%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, as compared to 2Q22.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$194.7 million and a 24.1% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$42.3 million and an operating margin of 6.1% in 2Q22.

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$17.5 million for 2Q23 or US$0.44 per share. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized

Panama City, Panama --- August 9, 2023. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$0.82 per share on October 13, 2023, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of September 29, 2023.

In July, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax - for the eighth consecutive year - as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean".

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON THE 2Q23 RESULTS

Copa Holdings' second-quarter results continued to benefit from a healthy demand environment, which resulted in solid unit revenues for the quarter. Moreover, lower effective jet fuel prices and the Company's consistent execution strategy on its ex-fuel costs impacted positively its unit costs base.

Operating revenues for the quarter increased 16.7% to US$809.2 million while operating 13.6% more capacity compared to 2Q22. The Company's load factor came in at 86.1% or 1.3 percentage points above 2Q22 and yields came in at 13.3 cents or 2.0% higher than 2Q22. As a result, passenger revenues per ASM (PRASM) increased 3.6% to 11.4 cents and RASM increased 2.7% to 12.0 cents in the quarter.

Operating expenses for 2Q23 decreased 5.6% to US$614.5 million, mainly due to lower fuel costs. Aircraft fuel expenses decreased 27.7% or US$81.8 million compared to 2Q22, due to a 35.9% lower jet fuel price, partially offset by 11.8% more gallons consumed.

Driven by the decrease in fuel cost, cost per available seat mile (CASM) came in at 9.1 cents, a decrease of 17.0% compared to 2Q22. Costs excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) came in at 5.9 cents, a 0.8% decrease when compared to the same period in 2022.

Copa Holdings closed the quarter with US$ 1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39.6% of the last twelve months' revenues.

Total debt at the end of 2Q23 amounted to US$1.8 billion compared to US$1.7 billion at the end of 2022, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.

The Company continued its fleet expansion during the quarter and took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to end the quarter with a total of 101 aircraft in its fleet. Additionally, the Company announced the commencement of its new service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela in October 2023, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81.

Copa Holdings' second quarter results are the product of a solid and well-executed business model, which is built on operating the best and most convenient network for intra-Latin America travel from its Hub of the Americas® based on Panama's advantageous geographic position, low unit costs, best on-time performance, and a strong balance sheet. Going forward, the Company expects to leverage its strong balance sheet, leading liquidity position, and lower cost base to continue strengthening its long-term competitive position by implementing initiatives that will further reinforce its network, product, and cost competitiveness.

