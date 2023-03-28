Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Copa Holdings, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
90.53 USD   +2.05%
Copa S A : RETIREMENT OF JAIME ARIAS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COPA HOLDINGS - Form 6-K
PU
03/22Copa S A : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT - Form 6-K
PU
03/22Copa Holdings, S.A. Approves First Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 20, 2023
CI
Copa S A : RETIREMENT OF JAIME ARIAS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COPA HOLDINGS - Form 6-K

03/28/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
RETIREMENT OF JAIME ARIAS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COPA HOLDINGS

After more than four decades of service, Mr. Jaime Arias has informed the Company's Board of Directors of his decision to retire from the Board. The Company takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Arias for his commitment and multiple contributions to Copa Airlines and Copa Holdings during his tenure.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 21:50:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
