Copa S A : RETIREMENT OF JAIME ARIAS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COPA HOLDINGS - Form 6-K

RETIREMENT OF JAIME ARIAS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COPA HOLDINGS

After more than four decades of service, Mr. Jaime Arias has informed the Company's Board of Directors of his decision to retire from the Board. The Company takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Arias for his commitment and multiple contributions to Copa Airlines and Copa Holdings during his tenure.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.