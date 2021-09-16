Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Copart, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPRT   US2172041061

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copart : Announces the Addition of Carl Sparks to Its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

09/16/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Copart Announces the Addition of Carl Sparks
to Its Board of Directors

Dallas, Texas (September 15, 2021) -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported that Carl Sparks has joined Copart's Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2021.

Mr. Sparks, 54, currently serves as Managing Partner with Interlock Partners, a venture capital firm based in Dallas, Texas focused on early stage, transformative technology companies. Prior to joining Interlock Partners, Mr. Sparks served as Senior Advisor to Bain Capital from 2018 to 2019, and before that, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Academic Partnerships, an education technology company focused on helping public universities move their accredited degree programs online, from 2016 to 2017. Prior to his service at Academic Partnerships, Mr. Sparks served as the President and CEO of Travelocity Global from 2011 to 2014. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sparks also served in senior executive roles at the Gilt Groupe from 2009 to 2011, including as President, and before that he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Expedia.com, a division of Expedia, Inc., among other senior executive roles he held there between 2004 and 2009. Mr. Sparks began his career in strategy consulting, including service in leadership roles with Boston Consulting Group in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts.

Mr. Sparks has extensive experience serving as a public company director. In addition to his service on the Copart Board, he has served on the Boards of Avis Budget Group, Inc., where he has also served as Chair of the Audit Committee, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Mr. Sparks received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar, and his B.S.E. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that


could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis' and the other risks identified in Copart's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Contact

Gregory R. DePasquale
Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary
Copart
Greg.DePasquale@copart.com
972-391-5033

Disclaimer

Copart Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COPART, INC.
05:32pCOPART : Announces the Addition of Carl Sparks to Its Board of Directors (Form 8..
PU
05:23pCOPART INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles o..
AQ
09/15COPART : Announces the Addition of Carl Sparks to Its Board of Directors
PR
09/15Copart, Inc. Appoints Carl Sparks to Board of Directors
CI
09/10COPART : JPMorgan Adjusts Copart PT to $135 From $120, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/10COPART : Exane BNP Paribas Adjusts Copart PT to $155 From $147, Maintains Outper..
MT
09/10COPART : Northcoast Research Adjusts Copart PT to $150 From $138, Maintains Buy ..
MT
09/10COPART : Jefferies & Co Adjusts Copart PT to $165 From $148, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
09/10COPART : Truist Securities Adjusts Copart PT to $160 From $145, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
09/08COPART : Earnings Flash (CPRT) COPART Reports Q4 EPS $1.03, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COPART, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 638 M - -
Net income 2021 891 M - -
Net cash 2021 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 024 M 36 024 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart COPART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Copart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 152,27 $
Average target price 152,11 $
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Liaw President
John F. North Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Steve Powers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPART, INC.13.63%35 236
CARVANA CO.37.71%27 874
CARMAX, INC.44.83%22 291
IAA, INC.-17.16%7 256
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-11.61%1 961
IDOM INC.82.63%933