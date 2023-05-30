Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Copart, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPRT   US2172041061

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38:34 2023-05-30 am EDT
88.27 USD   +0.44%
11:23aCopart, Inc. to Present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
05/18Baird Adjusts Copart Price Target to $90 From $78, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/17Copart Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copart, Inc. to Present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/30/2023 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that Leah Stearns, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The presentation is scheduled for 1:25 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.copart.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 190 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COPART, INC.
11:23aCopart, Inc. to Present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
05/18Baird Adjusts Copart Price Target to $90 From $78, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/17Copart Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05/17Transcript : Copart, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 17, 2023
CI
05/17Copart Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/17Copart, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended April..
CI
05/17Copart Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/17Earnings Flash (CPRT) COPART Posts Q3 EPS $0.72, vs. Street Est of $0.64
MT
05/17North American Morning Briefing: Debt-Ceiling -2-
DJ
05/16Stocks Decline in Premarket Trading as Investors Brace for Debt Ceiling Talks; Asia Mix..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COPART, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 839 M - -
Net income 2023 1 205 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 41 957 M 41 957 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart COPART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Copart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 87,88 $
Average target price 89,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Jayson Adair Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Liaw President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Leah Canham Stearns Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis J. Johnson Chairman
Rama Prasad Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPART, INC.44.33%41 957
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer