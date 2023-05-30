Copart, Inc. to Present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that Leah Stearns, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The presentation is scheduled for 1:25 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.copart.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 190 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005484/en/