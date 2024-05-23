Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that Leah Stearns, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The presentation is scheduled for 10:15 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.copart.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Copart

Founded in 1982, Copart is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platforms connect vehicle consigners to approximately 1 million members in over 185 countries. Copart offers remarketing services to process and sell vehicles to insurance companies, financial institutions, dealers, rental car companies, charities, fleet operators, and individuals, and offers vehicles via auction to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and the general public. With operations at over 250 locations in 11 countries, Copart sold more than 4 million units in the last year. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

