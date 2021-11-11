Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Copart, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CPRT   US2172041061

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copart, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

11/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through February 2022 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some jurisdictions, to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 070 M - -
Net income 2022 1 017 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 030 M 36 030 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart COPART, INC.
Copart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COPART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 151,96 $
Average target price 151,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Liaw President
John F. North Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Rama Prasad Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPART, INC.21.34%36 030
CARMAX, INC.60.86%24 633
CARVANA CO.19.92%24 586
IAA, INC.-17.45%7 233
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-21.87%1 787
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.16.51%830