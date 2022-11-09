Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Copart, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPRT   US2172041061

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
55.67 USD   -2.14%
05:56pCopart, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
BU
11/04COPART, INC. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
11/02Copart Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copart, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

11/09/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through February 2023 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COPART, INC.
05:56pCopart, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
BU
11/04COPART, INC. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
11/02Copart Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission o..
AQ
10/03BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Copart Inc. and Charter Communications Inc.
PR
10/03UK Competition Regulator Probes Copart-Hills Motors Merger
MT
09/27COPART INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
09/27Copart Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27Copart, Inc. Appoints Gavin Renfrew as Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accoun..
CI
09/08Transcript : Copart, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
CI
09/07Copart Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COPART, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 700 M - -
Net income 2023 1 148 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 086 M 27 086 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
EV / Sales 2024 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart COPART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Copart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 55,67 $
Average target price 73,94 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Jayson Adair Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Liaw President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gavin Renfrew Finance Director-Europe & Middle East Regions
Willis J. Johnson Chairman
Rama Prasad Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPART, INC.-62.48%27 086
CARMAX, INC.-50.26%10 235
IAA, INC.-24.65%5 102
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-15.88%1 431
CARVANA CO.-96.82%780
IDOM INC.-0.69%496