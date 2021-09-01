Log in
144.94 USD   +0.43%
05:35pCOPART, INC. : to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
06:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
07/15COPART : CPRT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
Copart, Inc. : to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

09/01/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of market on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through December 2021 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some jurisdictions, to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 638 M - -
Net income 2021 891 M - -
Net cash 2021 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 143 M 34 143 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 89,2%
Managers and Directors
Aaron Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Liaw President
John F. North Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Steve Powers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPART, INC.13.52%34 143
CARVANA CO.36.95%27 722
CARMAX, INC.32.55%20 401
IAA, INC.-18.25%7 160
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-9.13%2 015
IDOM INC.74.41%857