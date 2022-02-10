Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Copart, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CPRT   US2172041061

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copart, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

02/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through May 2022 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 264 M - -
Net income 2022 1 050 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 131 M 31 131 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
EV / Sales 2023 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 89,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 131,25 $
Average target price 170,11 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Jayson Adair Vice President-Sales & Operations
Jeffrey Liaw President
John F. North Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis J. Johnson Chairman
Rama Prasad Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPART, INC.-13.43%31 131
CARMAX, INC.-13.47%18 220
CARVANA CO.-29.81%13 924
IAA, INC.-8.67%6 234
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-16.77%1 575
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-6.00%641