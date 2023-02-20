Copart Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2023.

For the three months ended January 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $956.7 million, $426.5 million, and $293.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $89.3 million, or 10.3%; an increase in gross profit of $23.2 million, or 5.7%; and an increase in net income of $6.3 million, or 2.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.61 compared to $0.60 last year, an increase of 1.7%.

For the six months ended January 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1,850.1 million, $796.0 million, and $539.5 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $172.5 million, or 10.3%; an increase in gross profit of $7.6 million, or 1.0%; and a decrease in net income of $8.3 million, or (1.5)%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the six months were $1.12 compared to $1.14 last year, a decrease of (1.8)%.

Excluding the impact of certain discrete income tax items and certain income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended January 31, 2023 and 2022 were $0.61, and $0.55, respectively, which was an increase of 10.9%. Excluding the impact of certain discrete income tax items and certain income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the six months ended January 31, 2023 and 2022, were $1.12, and $1.08, respectively, which was an increase of 3.7%. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 190 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Copart, Inc.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which exclude the impact of certain discrete income tax items and certain income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent alternative financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive view of Copart’s operations in accordance with GAAP and should only be read in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. This information constitutes non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, Copart has presented herein, and will present in other information it publishes that contains these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Copart believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share included in this release in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures provides meaningful information for investors, analysts and management in assessing Copart’s business trends and financial performance.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” and the other risks identified in Copart’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Six Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Service revenues and vehicle sales: Service revenues $ 789,797 $ 711,090 11.1 % $ 1,516,637 $ 1,378,908 10.0 % Vehicle sales 166,927 156,370 6.8 % 333,459 298,684 11.6 % Total service revenues and vehicle sales 956,724 867,460 10.3 % 1,850,096 1,677,592 10.3 % Operating expenses: Yard operations 340,085 294,098 15.6 % 677,057 565,374 19.8 % Cost of vehicle sales 154,727 140,304 10.3 % 305,839 266,712 14.7 % Yard depreciation and amortization 34,070 28,301 20.4 % 68,430 54,738 25.0 % Yard stock-based compensation 1,342 1,415 (5.2 )% 2,787 2,396 16.3 % Gross profit 426,500 403,342 5.7 % 795,983 788,372 1.0 % General and administrative 47,842 42,754 11.9 % 92,377 83,869 10.1 % General and administrative depreciation and amortization 4,344 5,013 (13.3 )% 9,042 10,336 (12.5 )% General and administrative stock-based compensation 8,789 8,247 6.6 % 17,536 16,718 4.9 % Total operating expenses 591,199 520,132 13.7 % 1,173,068 1,000,143 17.3 % Operating income 365,525 347,328 5.2 % 677,028 677,449 (0.1 )% Other expense: Interest income (expense), net 14,480 (4,433 ) (426.6 )% 18,902 (9,540 ) (298.1 )% Other expense, net (2,902 ) (840 ) 245.5 % (5,724 ) (28 ) 20342.9 % Total other income (expense) 11,578 (5,273 ) (319.6 )% 13,178 (9,568 ) 237.7 % Income before income taxes 377,103 342,055 10.2 % 690,206 667,881 3.3 % Income tax expense 83,426 54,643 52.7 % 150,681 120,106 25.5 % Net income $ 293,677 $ 287,412 2.2 % $ 539,525 $ 547,775 (1.5 )% Basic net income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.61 1.6 % $ 1.13 $ 1.15 (1.7 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding 476,376 474,372 0.4 % 476,237 474,334 0.4 % Diluted net income per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.60 1.7 % $ 1.12 $ 1.14 (1.8 )% Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 482,536 482,374 — % 482,238 482,488 (0.1 )%

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,660,952 $ 1,384,236 Accounts receivable, net 765,192 578,573 Vehicle pooling costs 133,598 112,242 Inventories 52,071 58,791 Income taxes receivable 436 49,882 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,532 18,731 Total current assets 2,638,781 2,202,455 Property and equipment, net 2,656,273 2,485,764 Operating lease right-of-use assets 106,656 116,303 Intangibles, net 51,186 54,680 Goodwill 404,046 401,954 Other assets 75,466 47,708 Total assets $ 5,932,408 $ 5,308,864 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 439,271 $ 399,034 Deferred revenue 23,796 20,061 Income taxes payable 3,820 — Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities 20,736 21,794 Total current liabilities 487,623 440,889 Deferred income taxes 76,471 80,060 Income taxes payable 65,322 64,637 Operating and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 87,394 95,683 Long-term debt and other liabilities 1,946 1,996 Total liabilities 718,756 683,265 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 48 48 Additional paid-in capital 875,009 838,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,507 ) (169,365 ) Retained earnings 4,495,102 3,956,408 Total stockholders' equity 5,213,652 4,625,599 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,932,408 $ 5,308,864

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 539,525 $ 547,775 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost 78,094 65,627 Allowance for credit loss 2,133 1,695 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 4,030 685 Stock-based compensation 20,323 19,114 Gain on sale of property and equipment (748 ) (755 ) Deferred income taxes (3,309 ) 6,003 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (186,559 ) (152,763 ) Vehicle pooling costs (21,268 ) (29,623 ) Inventories 8,001 (8,589 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and non-current assets (29,176 ) (19,889 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 414 657 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 27,619 10,741 Deferred revenue 3,709 (309 ) Income taxes receivable 49,430 4,577 Income taxes payable 7,615 1,655 Other liabilities — (53 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 499,833 446,548 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (256,719 ) (156,200 ) Purchase of assets in connection with acquisitions — (469 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 16,343 1,252 Purchase of held to maturity securities — (374,866 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (1,993 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (242,369 ) (530,283 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 10,815 11,985 Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares 5,363 5,022 Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings (831 ) (599 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (13 ) (314 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,334 16,094 Effect of foreign currency translation 3,918 (8,968 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 276,716 (76,609 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,384,236 1,048,260 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,660,952 $ 971,651 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 706 $ 9,311 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 98,324 $ 128,972

Copart, Inc. Additional Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 293,677 $ 287,412 $ 539,525 $ 547,775 Effect of certain discrete income tax items — (17,490 ) — (17,490 ) Effect of recognizing tax benefit on exercise of stock-based compensation (115 ) (3,965 ) (740 ) (6,952 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 293,562 $ 265,957 $ 538,785 $ 523,333 GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 1.12 $ 1.08

