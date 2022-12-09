Copart : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K









December 2, 2022

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)





COPART INC

Delaware 000-23255 94-2867490 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 14185 Dallas Parkway Suite 300 Dallas Texas 75254 (Zip Code)

(972) 391-5000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 CPRT The NASDAQ Global Select Market





INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THIS REPORT

Section 5 - Corporate Governance & Management

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





We held our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on December 2, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). Of the 238,069,187 shares of our common stock outstanding as of the record date of October 11, 2022, 220,180,739 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy, constituting approximately 92% of the outstanding shares of common stock. The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting and the votes cast with respect to each such matter are set forth below.





1. Election of Directors. The stockholders elected the following nominees to serve as directors, each to hold office until the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified: Nominee Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Willis J. Johnson 201,100,622 10,222,879 110,185 8,747,053 A. Jayson Adair 207,421,718 3,907,274 104,694 8,747,053 Matt Blunt 201,618,695 9,709,066 105,925 8,747,053 Steven D. Cohan 178,397,487 32,923,951 112,248 8,747,053 Daniel J. Englander 171,486,495 39,451,254 495,937 8,747,053 James E. Meeks 203,425,031 7,896,910 111,745 8,747,053 Thomas N. Tryforos 201,277,619 10,035,770 120,297 8,747,053 Diane M. Morefield 194,155,686 17,167,945 110,055 8,747,053 Stephen Fisher 190,503,785 20,807,266 122,635 8,747,053 Cherylyn Harley LeBon 204,399,709 6,929,860 104,117 8,747,053 Carl D. Sparks 188,126,954 23,189,665 117,067 8,747,053





2. Advisory Vote on Approval of Executive Compensation. On an advisory (non-binding) basis, the stockholders approved the compensation of our named executive officers for the year ended July 31, 2022 as disclosed in our proxy statement, based on the following results of voting:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes 130,777,507 80,109,873 546,306 8,747,053





3. Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. The stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, based on the following results of voting:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes 216,981,312 3,108,794 90,633 -

























SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 8, 2022 COPART, INC.

By: /s/ Jeffrey Liaw Jeffrey Liaw Co-Chief Executive Officer













cprt-20221202