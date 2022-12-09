Copart : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
cprt-20221202
December 2, 2022
COPART INC
Delaware
000-23255
94-2867490
14185 Dallas Parkway
Suite 300
Dallas
Texas
75254
(972) 391-5000
INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THIS REPORT
Section 5 - Corporate Governance & Management
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
We held our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on December 2, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). Of the 238,069,187 shares of our common stock outstanding as of the record date of October 11, 2022, 220,180,739 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy, constituting approximately 92% of the outstanding shares of common stock. The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting and the votes cast with respect to each such matter are set forth below.
1.
Election of Directors. The stockholders elected the following nominees to serve as directors, each to hold office until the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Willis J. Johnson
201,100,622
10,222,879
110,185
8,747,053
A. Jayson Adair
207,421,718
3,907,274
104,694
8,747,053
Matt Blunt
201,618,695
9,709,066
105,925
8,747,053
Steven D. Cohan
178,397,487
32,923,951
112,248
8,747,053
Daniel J. Englander
171,486,495
39,451,254
495,937
8,747,053
James E. Meeks
203,425,031
7,896,910
111,745
8,747,053
Thomas N. Tryforos
201,277,619
10,035,770
120,297
8,747,053
Diane M. Morefield
194,155,686
17,167,945
110,055
8,747,053
Stephen Fisher
190,503,785
20,807,266
122,635
8,747,053
Cherylyn Harley LeBon
204,399,709
6,929,860
104,117
8,747,053
Carl D. Sparks
188,126,954
23,189,665
117,067
8,747,053
2.
Advisory Vote on Approval of Executive Compensation. On an advisory (non-binding) basis, the stockholders approved the compensation of our named executive officers for the year ended July 31, 2022 as disclosed in our proxy statement, based on the following results of voting:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
130,777,507
80,109,873
546,306
8,747,053
3.
Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. The stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, based on the following results of voting:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
216,981,312
3,108,794
90,633
-
