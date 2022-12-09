Advanced search
Copart : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aCopart Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12/05Services Data and Factory Orders Anticipation Drag Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Lower
MT
Copart : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

December 2, 2022
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

COPART INC
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
000-23255 94-2867490
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
14185 Dallas Parkway Suite 300
Dallas
Texas
75254
(Zip Code)
(972) 391-5000
Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 CPRT The NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).



Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
o




INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THIS REPORT
Section 5 - Corporate Governance & Management
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

We held our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on December 2, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). Of the 238,069,187 shares of our common stock outstanding as of the record date of October 11, 2022, 220,180,739 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy, constituting approximately 92% of the outstanding shares of common stock. The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting and the votes cast with respect to each such matter are set forth below.

1.
Election of Directors. The stockholders elected the following nominees to serve as directors, each to hold office until the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified:
Nominee Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Willis J. Johnson 201,100,622 10,222,879 110,185 8,747,053
A. Jayson Adair 207,421,718 3,907,274 104,694 8,747,053
Matt Blunt 201,618,695 9,709,066 105,925 8,747,053
Steven D. Cohan 178,397,487 32,923,951 112,248 8,747,053
Daniel J. Englander 171,486,495 39,451,254 495,937 8,747,053
James E. Meeks 203,425,031 7,896,910 111,745 8,747,053
Thomas N. Tryforos 201,277,619 10,035,770 120,297 8,747,053
Diane M. Morefield 194,155,686 17,167,945 110,055 8,747,053
Stephen Fisher 190,503,785 20,807,266 122,635 8,747,053
Cherylyn Harley LeBon 204,399,709 6,929,860 104,117 8,747,053
Carl D. Sparks 188,126,954 23,189,665 117,067 8,747,053

2.
Advisory Vote on Approval of Executive Compensation. On an advisory (non-binding) basis, the stockholders approved the compensation of our named executive officers for the year ended July 31, 2022 as disclosed in our proxy statement, based on the following results of voting:
Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes
130,777,507 80,109,873 546,306 8,747,053

3.
Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. The stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, based on the following results of voting:
Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes
216,981,312 3,108,794 90,633 -






SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: December 8, 2022 COPART, INC.
By: /s/ Jeffrey Liaw
Jeffrey Liaw
Co-Chief Executive Officer



Attachments

Disclaimer

Copart Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
