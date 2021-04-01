Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Copart, Inc.    CPRT

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copart : and CHAMPtitles Announce Collaboration to Offer Automated Title Processing for Auto Insurance Groups

04/01/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, announced a strategic partnership with CHAMPtitles, a leading developer of innovative online title processing software. Together, they are pleased to introduce an automated digital platform for car sellers, including insurance companies, that alleviates the need for manual paper and mail-oriented vehicle title processing.

"At Copart, we are constantly striving to deliver industry leading solutions to our buyers and sellers," said Copart President Jeff Liaw. "That is why we aligned with CHAMPtitles to offer a platform that delivers accelerated title turnaround times and reduced claims management costs."

"CHAMPtitles is laser focused on ushering vehicle title processing into the digital era," said CHAMPtitles CEO Shane Bigelow. "We are excited to deliver with Copart a transformative approach to title processing."

Currently, CHAMPtitles is being utilized in states where the service is permitted and is expected to be implemented in additional states soon. 

ABOUT COPART 
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register

ABOUT CHAMPtitles
Through the application of its secure, patent-pending technology, CHAMPtitles (www.champtitles.com/digital-total-loss.html) digitizes the process of vehicle titling between state government, insurance carriers, financial institutions, vehicle dealers, and consumers, creating a legal title that is easily transferable and verified.

Contact: 
Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart 
Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972)-391-5206 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-and-champtitles-announce-collaboration-to-offer-automated-title-processing-for-auto-insurance-groups-301261078.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COPART, INC.
05:18pCOPART  : and CHAMPtitles Announce Collaboration to Offer Automated Title Proces..
PR
03/29COPART  : CPRT) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
03/26COPART  : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Copart (CPRT) Continues
MT
03/26INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Copart
MT
03/26COPART  : CPRT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
03/25INSIDER TRENDS : Copart Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/12COPART INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02/24COPART  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/18COPART  : Q2 Earnings, Revenue Up from Year Ago -- Stock 2% Lower After-Hours
MT
02/18COPART INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ