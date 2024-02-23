Feb 22 (Reuters) - Online vehicle auction services provider Copart missed second-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday due to lower vehicle sales.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company, which primarily provides auction services to sell damaged and total-loss vehicles to used car dealers and dismantlers, fell 4% after the bell.

Revenue from its vehicle sales division, which resells cars the company takes ownership of, was $158.40 million, down 5.1% from the previous year.

It has fallen consistently for the third quarter in a row.

Copart posted profit per share of 33 cents, compared to 30 cents a year ago.

Its second-quarter revenue of $1.02 billion was below analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job and Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)