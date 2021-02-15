Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Copart, Inc.    CPRT

COPART, INC.

(CPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Norway wealth fund tells firms: put more women on your boards

02/15/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian flags flutter at Karl Johans street in Oslo, Norway

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, wants the companies it invests in globally to boost the number of women on their boards and to consider setting targets if fewer than 30% of their directors are female, top fund officials told Reuters.

One of the world's largest investors, the fund holds stakes in around 9,200 companies worldwide, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It has set the pace on a host of issues in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) field.

Boards where either gender has less than 30% representation should consider setting targets for gender diversity and report on progress, the fund said in a position paper shared with Reuters ahead of its publication later on Monday.

"We may phrase it politely, but it is pretty clear what we think," Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in an interview.

"What we want to see is better representation of women on the boards," added Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund's chief governance and compliance officer.

"Diversity is good for the board because it brings better perspective, it is better for decision-making and increasingly important for the legitimacy of companies," said Smith Ihenacho.

"It (a lack of female representation) could also be a red flag, that a company does not have a good process to recruit the best director."

Most other big institutional investors have a general request for boards to be diverse, and some are increasingly prepared to oppose boards they consider are not diverse enough, but they typically have not set precise targets for female representation.

VOTING

In 2003 Norway became the first country in the world to impose a gender quota, requiring nearly 500 firms, including 175 firms listed on the Oslo bourse, to raise the proportion of women on their boards to 40%.

Some other countries have followed along similar lines, such as Britain, which is aiming for 33% representation on FTSE 350 boards.

Starting with the upcoming AGM season, the Norwegian fund will apply pressure by voting against appointments to the nomination committees of companies that do not have at least two women on the board.

"We will start with developed markets and at companies where women are underrepresented, at large and mid cap companies in the U.S. and Europe," said Smith Ihenacho.

She did not name names, but candidates for attention this year may include British carmaker Aston Martin and used car online auction firm Copart in the United States, which have one woman, respectively, on their boards.

The fund will refrain from voting against if companies can have a "very good explanation, like a clear plan, with clear targets, or because of a recent resignation that affected the gender balance on this board", said Smith Ihenacho.

Last year the fund voted against the nomination committees of 16 companies, all large and mid cap companies in the United States and Europe, because they had all-male boards, she said. One of them was London-listed Domino's Pizza, fund data showed. The firm has since then appointed two women to its board.

Dialogue with companies and voting at AGMs is the focus of the policy, she added, rather than divesting from companies that do not comply with the policy.

Still, the fund can, and does, divest from companies that do not comply with its positions on ESG issues it prioritises: last year, it divested from seven companies over tax transparency.

The fund only has a specific target on gender diversity currently and not on other aspects such as age or ethnicity, for example, because the latter can vary in relevance from sector to sector or from country to country, said Smith Ihenacho.

"But what is relevant for all countries is that women in general are underrepresented and that is why we have a target (on gender)," said Smith Ihenacho.

Globally, 17% of company boards do not have a single woman, she said.

"We really think diversity creates better thinking and better creativity and better business, really," said Tangen.

"The more diverse the group of people who sit together, the more creative solutions you get and so the better business. You get better innovations, better solutions. It is just good."

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Gwladys Fouche


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -0.33% 2129 Delayed Quote.6.32%
COPART, INC. 2.98% 119.425 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 1.31% 340 Delayed Quote.6.20%
All news about COPART, INC.
11:48aEXCLUSIVE : Norway wealth fund tells firms: put more women on your boards
RE
02/12COPART : Stephens Upgrades Copart to Overweight From Equal-Weight, Adjusts Price..
MT
02/11COPART, INC. : to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
02/05COPART : Northcoast Research Upgrades Copart to Buy From Neutral
MT
01/12COPART : Opens Four New International Buyer Lounges
MT
01/12COPART : Opens Four New Lounges Across Eastern Europe, Africa and Latin America
PR
01/07COPART : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Copart (CPRT)
MT
01/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend at Copart
MT
01/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend at Copart
MT
2020COPART : Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Copart to Outperform From Neutral, A..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 480 M - -
Net income 2021 783 M - -
Net cash 2021 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 200 M 28 200 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart COPART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Copart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 129,44 $
Last Close Price 119,43 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aaron Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Liaw President
John F. North Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Steve Powers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPART, INC.-6.15%28 200
CARVANA CO.23.59%20 895
CARMAX, INC.32.44%20 334
IAA, INC.-4.03%8 385
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.3.12%2 480
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ