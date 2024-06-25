Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO at CopAur Minerals, is pleased to announce that the Company and Omega Pacific have commenced a maiden drill program at the Williams property in British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe.

The 2024 drilling campaign (phase 1) has commenced, focusing on expanding and extending the recently uncovered mineralization at drill hole WM22-02 within the property's GIC prospect. This area previously concluded in mineralization during the last drill campaign in 2022.

Current and upcoming phase 1 exploration highlights:

Up to 2,000 metres (m) of diamond drilling, including expansion drilling along strike and at depth surrounding drill hole WM22-02

WM22-02 returned 50 metres of 2.2 grams per tonne gold in 2022 and ended in mineralization, leaving its full width unknown

Phase 1 will execute a total of three drill holes, all from the same drill pad at GIC

Apex Geoscience Ltd. will coordinate and execute the phase 1 drill program. Apex has overseen several projects in the Golden Horseshoe, including Thesis Gold's Lawyers-Ranch project and Newmont's Tatogga project.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CopAur CEO commented, "The commencement of drilling at Williams is a significant milestone for both companies. To fast-track a more detailed understanding of the mineralization at GIC, management has arranged to expedite assaying of the first hole, which will allow us to report on the program results as soon as possible this summer. We look forward to leveraging the significant geological understanding that Apex has of the Toodoggone district. They have managed and overseen discoveries and maiden resources in close proximity to our land package."

About CopAur

Copaur Minerals is associated with The Metals Group of companies including Altiplano Metals, Benchmark Metals (BNCH.V), Thesis Gold, Founders Metals and Emperor Metals. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release regarding Copaur Minerals Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (British Columbia), principal and consultant, of Apex Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alta., and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

Forward-Looking Information

