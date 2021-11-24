CopAur Drills 41.57 Metres of 1.38 g/t Au Including 0.70 Metres of 22.00 g/t Au and Defines Trend of Mineralization at the T-bill Target

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2021 diamond drill program at the T-Bill target that included bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization including 41.57 metres (m) of 1.38 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) with 0.70 m of 22.00 g/t Au in drill hole WM21-07 (Figure 1, Table 1).

The program consisted of 7 oriented drill holes totaling 3,150 m that were designed to test historic intervals and orientations of gold mineralization along-strike and at-depth. These results have confirmed the Company's model of mineralized vein orientations having a dominant northwest-trending structural control that was previously poorly defined as historic drilling targeted multiple orientations to mineralized trends. Due to targeting the optimal orientation the Company has successfully defined a series of six northwest-trending veins over a ~150 m strike-length that presents significant opportunities to expand to the northwest and southeast, as the overlapping >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly footprint extends for a total ~2.4 kilometres (km) strike-length (see news release November 11th, 2021) (Figure 2). As such only 0.3 km strike-length of the northwest-trending gold-in-soil anomaly footprint has been adequately tested by 2021 confirmation drilling which leaves a large portion of the northwest-trending anomaly untested, in addition to a ~1.8 km >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly that trends to the north-northeast (Figure 2). The T-Bill target is located on the Company's 100% owned Williams Copper-Gold Project situated within the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia.

Highlights from the 2021 T-Bill drill program include:

1.23 g/t Au over 15.70 m from 22.10 m in hole WM21-02

1.38 g/t Au over 41.57 m from 149.00 m in hole WM21-07

31.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 149.00 m in hole WM21-01

7.27 g/t Au over 4.75 m from 213.85 m in hole WM21-04

9.79 g/t Au over 1.75 m from 217.25 m in hole WM21-06

22.00 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 152.50 m in hole WM21-07

Jeremy Yasenuik, CEO commented, "These assay results from our maiden 2021 drill program at the T-Bill target are significant in that they confirm the orientation of the historic high-grade as well as bulk-tonnage material in addition to extending mineralization along-strike and to-depth. We are now well situated to expand on the success of our methodology, allowing for future systematic testing of the mineralized extent of this largely untested system."

Table 1: Drill results summary from the T-Bill target.

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval Au g/t WM21-01 27.50 28.50 1.00 2.02 and 65.50 66.50 1.00 2.19 and 72.00 76.50 4.50 1.48 and 149.00 150.00 1.00 31.30 and 201.50 202.00 0.50 7.18 and 210.50 212.00 1.50 2.54 and 221.10 221.40 0.30 20.20 and 248.80 250.00 1.20 1.10 WM21-02 15.70 16.50 0.80 2.19 and 17.90 18.25 0.35 1.50 and 22.10 37.80 15.70 1.23 and 25.00 26.00 1.00 2.44 and 26.95 33.75 6.80 1.62 and 36.00 37.80 1.80 4.06 and 49.00 50.00 1.00 9.85 and 57.00 58.50 1.50 2.95 and 60.00 61.00 1.00 2.48 and 67.50 68.50 1.00 7.55 and 72.50 74.25 1.75 1.58 and 100.00 101.10 1.10 4.68 and 104.60 106.00 1.40 2.89 and 108.90 110.00 1.10 1.22 and 111.00 113.00 2.00 1.63 and 126.00 127.50 1.50 2.81 and 217.10 218.10 1.00 1.41 and 219.50 221.00 1.50 1.10 and 287.10 288.00 0.90 1.57 and 294.00 297.00 3.00 3.34 WM21-03 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.23 and 64.40 65.40 1.00 1.43 and 81.80 83.77 1.97 3.41 and 93.20 95.10 1.90 1.72 and 107.93 109.34 1.41 2.70 and 122.60 124.10 1.50 1.65 and 145.80 147.30 1.50 1.09 and 148.80 150.54 1.74 3.33 and 194.20 195.73 1.53 2.23 and 394.80 395.10 0.30 1.27 Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval Au g/t WM21-04 45.68 47.20 1.52 1.05 and 71.50 73.00 1.50 3.10 and 92.60 93.10 0.50 1.18 and 145.85 146.50 0.65 1.03 and 166.50 167.20 0.70 14.20 and 213.85 218.60 4.75 7.27 and 237.30 238.10 0.80 5.69 and 314.30 314.60 0.30 1.13 and 431.60 432.00 0.40 2.75 WM21-05 53.00 54.17 1.17 2.65 and 102.00 104.00 2.00 6.58 and 108.65 109.00 0.35 1.25 and 137.60 142.90 5.30 1.88 and 311.50 313.90 2.40 1.86 and 360.50 361.00 0.50 3.08 and 364.00 366.00 2.00 2.00 and 372.50 373.00 0.50 1.24 and 381.00 382.00 1.00 1.16 and 384.50 386.00 1.50 1.77 and 408.00 408.50 0.50 1.79 and 413.50 415.00 1.50 1.88 and 499.70 500.30 0.60 2.18 WM21-06 96.00 97.00 1.00 1.25 and 99.00 101.25 2.25 1.13 and 157.10 158.00 0.90 13.85 and 185.00 188.00 3.00 1.09 and 205.10 230.50 25.40 1.28 including 212.00 213.00 1.00 4.05 including 217.25 219.00 1.75 9.79 including 224.10 225.20 1.10 3.39 and 370.50 372.00 1.50 1.32 WM21-07 83.50 94.00 10.50 1.58 including 83.95 84.60 0.65 6.35 including 87.50 88.00 0.50 19.25 and 103.10 104.50 1.40 1.18 and 124.70 125.20 0.50 1.60 and 149.00 190.57 41.57 1.38 including 152.50 153.20 0.70 22.00 including 155.00 156.00 1.00 8.22 including 161.00 162.25 1.25 2.50 including 170.00 171.00 1.00 2.81 including 185.40 190.57 5.17 2.45 Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval Au g/t WM21-07 and 202.30 203.19 0.89 4.67 and 211.70 213.00 1.30 1.71 and 220.50 221.00 0.50 17.80 and 230.00 231.00 1.00 1.18 and 244.00 260.45 16.45 2.63 including 249.00 249.95 0.95 14.10 including 259.40 260.45 1.05 20.40

*True widths are unknown at this time.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in North Vancouver, BC, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Wade Barnes, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry.

All drill core sample assay results have been monitored through a quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program.

The drill core was sawn in half at CopAur's core logging and processing facility. Half the core was sampled and shipped in sealed and secure bags to the ALS Global laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. Drill core samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, rotary split off 250g, pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Drill core samples were analyzed for 33 elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES on a 0.25 gram sample (method ME-ICP61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30 gram sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Over limit gold assays > 10 ppm were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30 gram sample.

In addition to the ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, CopAur Minerals implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, standards and blanks into the drill core sample stream at a total of 10% of the total samples.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the Williams Gold-Copper Project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts. The Company is backed by a dynamic team of experienced resource sector professionals, including Benchmark Metals Inc. members on its Advisory Board. The Williams Project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

