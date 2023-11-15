News Release - Vancouver, British Columbia - November 15, 2023 - CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CPAU) (OTCQX:COPAF) Copaur Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain property in Nevada, initiated on May 15, 2023. This milestone marks a significant step in our exploration efforts.

Due to the non-participation of Nevada Sunrise Inc. in the joint venture, Copaur Minerals has increased its stake in the project from 79.99% to 81.34%. This increase is a result of the dilution clause activated under the joint venture agreement.

Upcoming Developments and Strategic Focus

We are excited to share that the remaining results of the 2023 drilling program will be released shortly. Depending on market conditions, Copaur Minerals plans to promptly resume exploration activities, building on the success of this year's program.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk commented on the development: "This year's drilling program has significantly enhanced our understanding of the Kinsley Mountain property. We've identified key areas for focused exploration, aiming to expand the existing resource base. Detailed insights from this program will be shared in upcoming releases. We are eager to continue our work at Kinsley Mountain and capitalize on the positive results achieved this year."

Stay tuned for further updates as we progress with our exploration endeavors at Kinsley Mountain.

About Copaur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

