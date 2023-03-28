Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Copernico Sim S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   IT0005379406

COPERNICO SIM S.P.A.

(COP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
5.300 EUR    0.00%
12:44pCopernico SIM returns to profit but assets under management and inflows fall
AN
03/16Squares to rebound; SNB supports Credit Suisse
AN
03/15Widespread bloodbath; bankers drop precipitously
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copernico SIM returns to profit but assets under management and inflows fall

03/28/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Copernico SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with almost stable commission income year-on-year, at EUR8.6 million from EUR8.7 million in the previous year.

The SIM also reported net income in the amount of EUR10,000 from a loss of EUR200,000 in 2021 while net interest and other banking income rose to EUR3.8 million from EUR3.5 million.

Cash position increases to EUR950,000 from EUR1.1 million and equity to EUR4.6 million from EUR4.3 million.

Assets under management fall to EUR662 million from EUR719 millionand net inflows fall to EUR51.7 million from EUR81.4 million.

Copernico SIM's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR5.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about COPERNICO SIM S.P.A.
12:44pCopernico SIM returns to profit but assets under management and inflows fall
AN
03/16Squares to rebound; SNB supports Credit Suisse
AN
03/15Widespread bloodbath; bankers drop precipitously
AN
03/07ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: High volumes on Copernicus;..
AN
2022Copernico Sim S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Copernico Sim S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Copernico Sim S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Copernico Sim S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2019Copernico Sim S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of 3.329625 million.
CI
2019Copernico Sim S.p.A. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9,22 M 9,94 M 9,94 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,32 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart COPERNICO SIM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Copernico Sim S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,30 €
Average target price 6,31 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Managers and Directors
Saverio Scelzo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Sacchi Administrative Director & General Manager
Luigi Gaffuri Independent Director
Enrico Demartini Director
Giuseppe Rubolino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPERNICO SIM S.P.A.4.95%11
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.51%97 401
UBS GROUP AG1.39%59 150
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.09%34 898
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.40%31 358
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.39%25 281
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer