Copernico SIM returns to profit but assets under management and inflows fall

(Alliance News) - Copernico SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with almost stable commission income year-on-year, at EUR8.6 million from EUR8.7 million in the previous year.

The SIM also reported net income in the amount of EUR10,000 from a loss of EUR200,000 in 2021 while net interest and other banking income rose to EUR3.8 million from EUR3.5 million.

Cash position increases to EUR950,000 from EUR1.1 million and equity to EUR4.6 million from EUR4.3 million.

Assets under management fall to EUR662 million from EUR719 millionand net inflows fall to EUR51.7 million from EUR81.4 million.

Copernico SIM's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR5.30 per share.

