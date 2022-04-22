Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Copland Road Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRCC   CA2174131037

COPLAND ROAD CAPITAL CORPORATION

(CRCC)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/21 02:31:14 pm EDT
0.2000 CAD   +5.26%
05:50pScott M. Kelly Files Early Warning Report for Copland Road Capital Corporation
NE
03/15Bruce Langstaff Files Early Warning Report for Copland Road Capital Corporation
NE
02/01Scott Kelly Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Copland Road Capital Corporation
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott M. Kelly Files Early Warning Report for Copland Road Capital Corporation

04/22/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE: CRCC) (FSE: A2PL) ("Copland Road" or the "Company") Scott M. Kelly announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of an aggregate of 141,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Copland Road Capital Corporation (the "Company").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 900,000 Common Shares representing approximately 11.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 1,041,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Kelly has a long-term view of the investment view of the investment and reserves the right to acquire additional securities of the Company or to dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, in either case on the open market or through private transactions, in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Scott M. Kelly at scott@copland-road.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121431


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about COPLAND ROAD CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:50pScott M. Kelly Files Early Warning Report for Copland Road Capital Corporation
NE
03/15Bruce Langstaff Files Early Warning Report for Copland Road Capital Corporation
NE
02/01Scott Kelly Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common S..
NE
01/14Nabis Holdings Inc. will Change its Name to Copland Road Capital Corporation
CI
01/12CSE BULLETIN : Name and Symbol Change - Nabis Holdings Inc. (NAB)
NE
01/12Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Name Change
NE
2021Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
2021Nabis Holdings Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.38 million in funding
CI
2021Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
2021Nabis Holdings Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.38 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13,9 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net income 2020 -18,4 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2020 38,2 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,56 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart COPLAND ROAD CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Copland Road Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicole Rusaw-George Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Langstaff Executive Chairman
Jennifer Chin Law Director
Scott M. Kelly Director
Jared Carroll Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPLAND ROAD CAPITAL CORPORATION-32.20%1
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.42.91%1 363
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-10.22%981
AYR WELLNESS INC.-42.11%604
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-49.32%591
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-13.96%479