Copper Fox Metals : 2nd Quarterly Report

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

