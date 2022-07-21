Copper Fox Metals : 2nd Quarterly Report

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
COPPER FOX METALS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
As at April 30
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,314,535
$
2,646,608
Trade and other receivables
55,140
77,430
Total Current Assets
1,369,675
2,724,038
Non-current assets:
Deposits
11,565
11,148
Investments
4
1,005,473
106,825
Investment in associate
5
-
833,088
Reclamation bond
6
212,000
212,000
Exploration & evaluation assets
6
78,279,687
77,395,030
Property and equipment
7
32,877
35,077
Right-of-use asset
9
74,097
79,036
Total Assets
$
80,985,374
$
81,396,242
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
$
108,796
$
211,829
Promissory note - current
8
239,152
239,152
Office lease liability - current
9
7,055
8,038
Total Current Liabilities
355,003
459,019
Non-current liabilities:
Decommissioning liabilities
10
421,000
421,000
Deferred tax liabilities
14
713,258
713,258
Promissory note - long term
8
303,826
583,670
Office lease liability - long term
9
136,930
139,816
Total Liabilities
1,930,017
2,316,763
Shareholders' Equity:
Share capital
11
85,065,803
85,065,803
Share purchase warrants
11
2,979,913
2,979,913
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,887,847
1,299,967
Reserves
15,823,771
15,823,771
Deficit
(26,701,977)
(26,089,975)
Total Shareholders' Equity
79,055,357
79,079,479
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
80,985,374
$
81,396,242
Reporting entity and nature of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 13)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 6, 2022
"J. Michael Smith"
"Elmer B. Stewart"
J. Michael Smith, Director
Elmer B. Stewart, Director
See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
COPPER FOX METALS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
Three and Six Months Ended April 30
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
Expenses:
Administration
12
$
235,273
$
294,416
$
460,659
$
447,302
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
7, 9, 10
3,570
7,554
7,139
14,671
Professional fees
12
65,556
18,039
86,896
27,014
Interest and other income
(1,276)
(151)
(2,852)
(317)
Interest expense on promissory note
60,160
-
60,160
-
Share of loss of an associate
5
-
23,397
-
53,910
Net Loss
363,283
343,255
612,002
542,580
Other Comprehensive Loss:
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
(113,481)
499,455
(522,320)
1,091,789
Fair value adjustment of investments
4
(366,116)
-
(65,560)
-
Comprehensive (Income) Loss
$
(116,314)
$
842,710
$
24,122
$
1,634,369
(Earnings) Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
Weighted average number of shares
524,185,496
500,138,336
524,185,496
489,217,953
See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
COPPER FOX METALS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share
Total
Number of
Purchase
Shareholders'
Shares
Share Capital
Warrants
AOCI
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
Balance as at October 31, 2020:
491,009,829
$
79,872,399
$
2,979,913
$
2,239,734
$
15,823,771
$
(25,228,747)
$
75,687,070
Warrants exercised
13,852,168
2,023,519
-
-
-
-
2,023,519
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
(1,091,789)
-
-
(1,091,789)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(542,580)
(542,580)
Balance as at April 30, 2021
504,861,997
81,895,918
2,979,913
1,147,945
15,823,771
(25,771,327)
76,076,220
Warrants exercised
19,323,499
3,169,885
-
-
-
-
3,169,885
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
152,022
-
-
152,022
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(318,648)
(318,648)
Balance as at October 31, 2021
524,185,496
85,065,803
2,979,913
1,299,967
15,823,771
(26,089,975)
79,079,479
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
522,320
-
-
522,320
Fair value adjustment of investments
-
-
-
65,560
-
-
65,560
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(612,002)
(612,002)
Balance as at April 30, 2022
524,185,496
$
85,065,803
$
2,979,913
$
1,887,847
$
15,823,771
$
(26,701,977)
$
79,055,357
See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
