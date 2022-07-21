Copper Fox Metals : 2nd Quarterly Report

Log in
    CUU   CA21749Q1046

COPPER FOX METALS INC.

(CUU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:30 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.2050 CAD    0.00%
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

Page 2

COPPER FOX METALS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at April 30

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,314,535

$

2,646,608

Trade and other receivables

55,140

77,430

Total Current Assets

1,369,675

2,724,038

Non-current assets:

Deposits

11,565

11,148

Investments

4

1,005,473

106,825

Investment in associate

5

-

833,088

Reclamation bond

6

212,000

212,000

Exploration & evaluation assets

6

78,279,687

77,395,030

Property and equipment

7

32,877

35,077

Right-of-use asset

9

74,097

79,036

Total Assets

$

80,985,374

$

81,396,242

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

$

108,796

$

211,829

Promissory note - current

8

239,152

239,152

Office lease liability - current

9

7,055

8,038

Total Current Liabilities

355,003

459,019

Non-current liabilities:

Decommissioning liabilities

10

421,000

421,000

Deferred tax liabilities

14

713,258

713,258

Promissory note - long term

8

303,826

583,670

Office lease liability - long term

9

136,930

139,816

Total Liabilities

1,930,017

2,316,763

Shareholders' Equity:

Share capital

11

85,065,803

85,065,803

Share purchase warrants

11

2,979,913

2,979,913

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,887,847

1,299,967

Reserves

15,823,771

15,823,771

Deficit

(26,701,977)

(26,089,975)

Total Shareholders' Equity

79,055,357

79,079,479

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

80,985,374

$

81,396,242

Reporting entity and nature of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 13)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 6, 2022

"J. Michael Smith"

"Elmer B. Stewart"

J. Michael Smith, Director

Elmer B. Stewart, Director

See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Page 3

COPPER FOX METALS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Three and Six Months Ended April 30

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

Expenses:

Administration

12

$

235,273

$

294,416

$

460,659

$

447,302

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

7, 9, 10

3,570

7,554

7,139

14,671

Professional fees

12

65,556

18,039

86,896

27,014

Interest and other income

(1,276)

(151)

(2,852)

(317)

Interest expense on promissory note

60,160

-

60,160

-

Share of loss of an associate

5

-

23,397

-

53,910

Net Loss

363,283

343,255

612,002

542,580

Other Comprehensive Loss:

Foreign currency translation loss (gain)

(113,481)

499,455

(522,320)

1,091,789

Fair value adjustment of investments

4

(366,116)

-

(65,560)

-

Comprehensive (Income) Loss

$

(116,314)

$

842,710

$

24,122

$

1,634,369

(Earnings) Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

Weighted average number of shares

524,185,496

500,138,336

524,185,496

489,217,953

See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Page 4

COPPER FOX METALS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share

Total

Number of

Purchase

Shareholders'

Shares

Share Capital

Warrants

AOCI

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

Balance as at October 31, 2020:

491,009,829

$

79,872,399

$

2,979,913

$

2,239,734

$

15,823,771

$

(25,228,747)

$

75,687,070

Warrants exercised

13,852,168

2,023,519

-

-

-

-

2,023,519

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(1,091,789)

-

-

(1,091,789)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(542,580)

(542,580)

Balance as at April 30, 2021

504,861,997

81,895,918

2,979,913

1,147,945

15,823,771

(25,771,327)

76,076,220

Warrants exercised

19,323,499

3,169,885

-

-

-

-

3,169,885

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

152,022

-

-

152,022

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(318,648)

(318,648)

Balance as at October 31, 2021

524,185,496

85,065,803

2,979,913

1,299,967

15,823,771

(26,089,975)

79,079,479

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

522,320

-

-

522,320

Fair value adjustment of investments

-

-

-

65,560

-

-

65,560

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(612,002)

(612,002)

Balance as at April 30, 2022

524,185,496

$

85,065,803

$

2,979,913

$

1,887,847

$

15,823,771

$

(26,701,977)

$

79,055,357

See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Copper Fox Metals Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
