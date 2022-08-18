Copper Fox Metals : Announces Update at Mineral Mountain Copper Project

Calgary, Alberta-(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF)("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce results of an updated compilation and 3D modeling of the magnetic data on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain project located approximately 25kms (15 miles) east of Florence, Arizona. The compilation incorporates the results of the recently completed high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey (see news release dated May 25, 2022). Highlights of the compilation work are set out below:

Highlights:

3D modelling has identified a potential cupola underlying the project area, with several, cylindrical, "pipe-like" intrusives exhibiting a positive magnetic signature.

Two of these pipe-like bodies show a strong spatial correlation to the area of coincident copper-molybdenum mineralization/porphyry style alteration/chargeability anomaly outlined to date; the other pipe-like bodies, while larger in size are not-mineralized (Image #1).

The area previously referred to as Target #2 is related to a regional scale NE trending [030 O ] structural feature and not considered to be a porphyry target.

] structural feature and not considered to be a porphyry target. The near surface, higher chargeability portion (+/-300 -550m wide) of the positive chargeability anomaly [2,900 meter ('m') long by 1,300m wide] identified in 2021, exhibits a strong spatial correlation to the mineralized pipe-like intrusives.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The compilation and magnetic modelling has outlined an interpreted positive magnetic feature similar to the generally accepted model for formation of porphyry copper deposits (Image#1). The compilation shows the positive relationship of the copper-molybdenum mineralization, potassic/phyllic alteration and chargeability signature to several interpreted late stage intrusives. The compilation indicates that additional deep penetrating geophysical surveying is required to better define the geometry of the chargeability/resistivity signature associated with the porphyry system prior to selecting future drill targets."

Geological Model:

Image #1 shows the relation between the parental pluton and the formation of late-stage porphyry copper stocks/deposits. The Laramide age intrusive (69.7 +/- 0.4 Ma; U/Pb zircon) at Mineral Mountain consists of mineralized and non-mineralized granodiorite phases and a mineralized quartz monzonite phase intruding Precambrian rocks. The 3D magnetic modelling indicates a much larger intrusive body with several later-stage, pipe-like intrusives bodies exhibiting a strong spatial correlation to the copper-molybdenum mineralization and potassic and phyllic alteration. The modelling also located several previously unknown regional scale faults and aided in defining the contact between the Laramide intrusive and the Precambrian rocks to the east.

[Link]

Image #1: Generalized model of formation of porphyry Cu deposit showing the spatial relationships between late-stage porphyry Cu stocks and host pluton. The porphyry Cu stock is multi-phase, whereas the parental pluton is as a single body. The early, inter-mineral, and late-mineral phases of the porphyry Cu stocks, originate from increasingly greater depths in the progressively crystallizing parental pluton. Sources: Schopa, A, et. al; Economic Geology, November 2017 and Sillitoe, R., Economic Geology, 2010,V105, pp 3-41.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/134162_image1.jpg

3D Modelling:

3D magnetic modelling of the 2022 airborne magnetic data has outlined a positive magnetic feature interpreted to be the upper portion (cupola) of a larger, deep seated intrusive. The modelling shows a number of pipe-like, magnetic bodies ranging in size from approximately 200m x 500m to 750m x 1,800m within the Laramide age intrusive above the interpreted cupola; several of which are associated with a large area of copper-molybdenum mineralization, a positive chargeability signature and potassic/phyllic alteration typically of a porphyry copper system. The Laramide age intrusive generally exhibits a low magnetic susceptibility.

[Link]

Image 23: Tilted view, showing 3D susceptibility (SI=0.086) model and spatial correlation of cupola, late stage intrusives with copper-molybdenum mineralization. Cupola on west side of project is not mineralized, note location of cupola within Precambrian rocks on east side of the project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/134162_88b76a35947348c8_002full.jpg

Chargeability Survey:

The chargeability anomaly identified by the 2021 Induced Polarization survey (see news released dated July 6, 2021) shows a steeply dipping 300m to 550m wide, greater than 5mv/s chargeability signature at surface with the chargeability signature increasing at depths ranging from 250m to 400m to greater than 7.5mv/s. The location the 5mv/s chargeability signature exhibits a strong spatial correlation to copper-molybdenum mineralization and the late stage intrusives.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact: Lynn Ball (844) 484-2820 or (403) 264-2820, investor@copperfoxmetals.com

