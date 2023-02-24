Advanced search
    CUU   CA21749Q1046

COPPER FOX METALS INC.

(CUU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:26 2023-02-23 pm EST
0.2100 CAD    0.00%
Copper Fox Metals : Corporate Presentation - February 2023

02/24/2023 | 07:05am EST
Creating Value in the Copper

Space in North America

Van Dyke headframe

Q1 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This Power Point presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information includes statements relating to management's expectations with respect to our projects based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management or its independent professional consultants on the date the statements are made.

Forward-looking information in this presentation includes statements about the potential growth and exploration of Copper Fox's investments; expected supply and demand for copper in the years to come; the copper refined balance forecast; potential economic enhancements to the Schaft Creek project; the future activities of the Schaft Creek Joint Venture; direct cash payments to Copper Fox upon a Production Decision and upon the completion date of a mine; and the interpretation of data from the Van Dyke, Eaglehead, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain projects. Information concerning exploration results and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, Copper Fox has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: metal price assumptions used in mineral reserve estimates; the continued availability of project financing; the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable, and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the availability of necessary permits; and the stability of environmental, economic, and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, without limitation: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill projections/expectations and realize the perceived potential of Copper Fox's projects; the Schaft Creek Joint Venture may not result in a Production Decision being made, or the construction of a mine; financing commitments may not be sufficient to advance the Schaft Creek project as expected, or at all; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests and the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that there may be no economically viable mineral resources may be discovered on any of Copper Fox's projects; risk of accidents, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of environmental issues at Copper Fox's projects; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs; the need to obtain permits and comply with environmental laws and regulations and other government; ongoing relations with our partners and joint ventures; performance by contractors of their contractual obligations; unanticipated developments in the supply, demand, and prices for metals; changes in interest or currency exchange rates; legal disputes; and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law except as may be required under applicable securities laws. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent nominated Qualified Person pursuant to Section 3.1 of National Instrument 43-101,Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this presentation.

2

Capital Structure, Ownership & Management

Capital Structure

Market Capitalization

C$115.1

Shares Outstanding (M)

548.1

Warrants (M)

1.2

Options (M)

0.0

Fully Diluted Share Capital (M)

549.3

Cash as at Feb 22, 2023

C$1.4M

Debt

Debt Free

Elmer B. Stewart, M.Sc., P. Geo

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Ownership

40.1%

59.9%

Insiders

Retail

Elmer has over 40 years of domestic and international experience in mining and exploration for gold, uranium, base metals and copper. Elmer was instrumental in diversifying the Company's project portfolio by acquiring the Van Dyke and Sombrero Butte copper projects in Arizona and was directly involved with negotiating the Schaft Creek Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited. Elmer worked to advance the Van Dyke project from an exploration to an advanced stage project, recognized the mineral potential of the area comprising the Mineral Mountain project and negotiated the acquisition of the Eaglehead porphyry copper project. In 2020 and 2021 Elmer led the Preliminary Economic Assessments of the Van Dyke and Schaft Creek projects that resulted in substantial increased project valuation on both projects.

Mark T. Brown, B.Comm., CPA, C.A.

Chief Financial Officer

Mark is the President of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Pacific Opportunity is a financial consulting and merchant banking firm active in venture capital markets in North America. Mark brings over 25 years of executive management experience in the mining sector to the company. His corporate activities include merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. Mark received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia in 1990 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia. Mark is an officer and director of several public and private companies.

3

Copper is Essential

  • Climate Change - copper is required for the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of green energy: solar panels, wind turbines, replacing ICE's with EV's.
  • Transportation - EV's require electric motors, wiring, batteries, inverters and charging stations.
  • Electrical, Electronics, Communications - wiring, conductors, high-efficiencymotors, stators, rotors, cables, connectors, computer chips, circuit boards and structured wiring which is a key component for the global G5 buildout.
  • Infrastructure - smart city technology, the USA alone is planning a $1.3 trillion infrastructure improvement plan.
  • Health/Antimicrobial - copper-infused surfaces and equipment are being installed in healthcare facilities as they eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses.

4

Copper Supply & Demand

Existing and Fully Committed Supply1 (kt)

28,000

27,000

26,000

25,000

24,000

23,000

22,000

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Assumed Average Growth to 2024:

  • High Demand (2.2%): 2.3 million tonne gap
  • Base Demand (1.9%): 1.6 million tonne gap
  • Low Demand (1.5%): 1.0 million tonne gap

Probable Projects Sufficient Only To Fill

Low Gap Scenario2 (kt)

2,500

Additional

2,000

gap to

high

demand

1,500

Additional

gap to

base

demand

1,000

Gap to

500

low

demand

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Gap to High

Brownfield Probable

Greenfield Probable

SXEW Projects

Few large advanced projects in the development pipeline (Schaft Creek is one of them).

Peak global copper production expected to be reached mid 2023.

Source: Wood MacKenzie & Teck

By 2027 minimum of 4.5 Mt copper required from new projects versus estimated increase of 2.5 Mt from new mines commissioned - 2 Mt deficit.

(Equivalent to +6 Cobre Panama & QB2)

200 existing copper mines expected to close by the year 2035.

5

Disclaimer

Copper Fox Metals Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 12:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
