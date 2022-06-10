Copper Fox Metals : Corporate Presentation - June 2022
Creating Value in the
Copper Space in North America
June 2022
Forward Looking Statements
This Power Point presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information includes statements relating to management's expectations with respect to our projects based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management or its independent professional consultants on the date the statements are made.
Forward-looking information in this presentation includes statements about the potential growth and exploration of Copper Fox's investments; expected supply and demand for copper in the years to come; the copper refined balance forecast; potential economic enhancements to the Schaft Creek project; the future activities of the Schaft Creek Joint Venture; direct cash payments to Copper Fox upon a Production Decision and upon the completion date of a mine; and the interpretation of data from the Van Dyke, Eaglehead, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain projects. Information concerning exploration results and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed.
With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, Copper Fox has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: metal price assumptions used in mineral reserve estimates; the continued availability of project financing; the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable, and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the availability of necessary permits; and the stability of environmental, economic, and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.
Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, without limitation: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill projections/expectations and realize the perceived potential of Copper Fox's projects; the Schaft Creek Joint Venture may not result in a Production Decision being made, or the construction of a mine; financing commitments may not be sufficient to advance the Schaft Creek project as expected, or at all; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests and the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that there may be no economically viable mineral resources may be discovered on any of Copper Fox's projects; risk of accidents, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of environmental issues at Copper Fox's projects; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs; the need to obtain permits and comply with environmental laws and regulations and other government; ongoing relations with our partners and joint ventures; performance by contractors of their contractual obligations; unanticipated developments in the supply, demand, and prices for metals; changes in interest or currency exchange rates; legal disputes; and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law except as may be required under applicable securities laws. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent nominated Qualified Person pursuant to Section 3.1 of National Instrument 43-101,Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this presentation.
Investment Highlights
Focused on copper exploration and development of large, long-life projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions in North America
Golden Triangle in British Columbia and Laramide Copper Province in Arizona
Robust project pipeline of high-quality porphyry copper and in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) projects
Schaft Creek(1)
After-taxNPV8US$842M and IRR of 12.9% (Copper @ US$3.25)
Van Dyke(2)
After-taxNPV7.5US$645M and IRR of 43.4% (Copper @ US$3.15)
Highly leveraged to copper prices
Increase of $0.25 in copper price increases Schaft Creek after-tax NPV US$240M (28%) and FCF by US$710M; Van Dyke after-tax NPV by US$90M (14%) and FCF by US$190M
Identified project enhancements could increase project value
Additional metallurgical testwork to increase metal recoveries/reduce processing costs
Copper Fox recognizes environmental, social and governance ("ESG") as key components to responsible mineral exploration and development.
1) The Technical Report, titled "Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), NI 43-101 Technical Report", with an effective date of September 10, 2021, was prepared by H. Ghaffari. M.A.Sc., P.Eng., J. Huang, Ph.D., P.Eng., and S. Hafez, PhD., P.Eng., of Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech"), M. O'Brien, P.Geo. of Red Pennant Communications Corp. ("Red Pennant"), D. Friedman, P.Eng., of Knight Piésold Ltd. ("KP") and B. Masson, P.Eng., of McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd., ("McElhanney").
"NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Van Dyke Copper Project", dated February 26, 2021 prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services with an effective date of December 30, 2020.
Project Pipeline
Advanced Stage Projects
Schaft Creek a 25% fully carried joint venture interest with Teck Resources Limited (75%), in northwestern British Columbia
Van Dyke a 100% interest in an in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project in the Laramide Copper Province in Arizona
Exploration Stage Projects - 100% Interest
Eaglehead Cu-Au-Mo-Ag project located 52 km east of Dease Lake in northwestern British Columbia
Sombrero Butte Cu-Mo-Ag copper project located 2 km south of the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit in Arizona
Mineral Mountain Cu-Mo-Au-Ag project located east of the Florence Copper deposit and within a major porphyry copper trend in Arizona
