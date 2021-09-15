Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")

The PEA is nearing completion and while it has taken longer than anticipated to complete, it will benefit from additional detailed financial and technical reviews. The Company will be disseminating the results of the PEA shortly.

Schaft Creek Joint Venture

The 2021 drilling program is scheduled to commence before the end of September, utilizing two drilling rigs. The program contemplates completing up to a 3,500-metre drill program and associated metallurgical and geotechnical testwork to provide information to confirm select value opportunities. The 2021 program will confirm throughput assumptions, metal recoveries, metal production, and ensure a capital efficient 'fit for purpose' process design flowsheet. The collection of additional geotechnical information in the proposed pit area may provide opportunities to decrease the LOM strip ratio and reduce operational cost and associated greenhouse gas emissions. The geometallurgical drilling is directed at collecting samples representative of the geometallurgical domains in the mine plan to conduct comminution, open and closed-circuit flotation, mineralogical analysis, and tailings thickening/filtration testing. The laboratory component of the program will take place in early 2022.

Van Dyke Project

Montgomery & Associates is advancing the conceptual Hydrogeological Model. A significant component of this study will assess the conditions of existing drill holes and evaluate the future possibility of using these drill holes to acquire water quality samples and hydrogeological data. The conceptual Hydrogeological Model forms the basis of preliminary discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ"); the lead agencies overseeing the permitting process. The preliminary comments from both the EPA and ADEQ would be used to determine an estimated timeline and cost to complete the permitting process to obtain an Aquifer Protection Permit and an Underground Injection Control Permit. The purpose of this study is to provide the information necessary to allow the Company to decide on entering the permitting process.

Eaglehead Project

The deep penetrating chargeability/resistivity survey is underway and is extending the chargeability/resistivity coverage from the mineralization in the Camp, Pass, Bornite and East zones, approximately 2.5 kms to the north, thereby covering the entire Eaglehead stock. Re-logging of historical drill cores from the Far East zone has been completed and in some instance, re-sampling of previously unsampled intervals of porphyry style copper-molybdenite mineralization hosted in altered granodioritic has been completed. The re-logging of the historical core has better located the major structure associated with the above-mentioned mineralized zones.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geo., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact:

Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820; 1-403-264-2820; investor@copperfoxmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

