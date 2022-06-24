Copper Lake Resources : 2.11m at 13.59%, 1.85m at 10.49% and 6m at 7% Copper Equivalent

A recently completed borehole electromagnetic survey (BHEM) by the Company, defined two strong to very strong conductors, situated approximately 325 metres below surface. These

A total of six (6) significant intervals of base and precious metal mineralization were obtained from hole MAR-22-01, with complete assays tabulated below:

("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade silver results from its winter drill program, undertaken on its Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) property (the "Property"), located northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The silver assays reported herein, previously pending, are from drill hole MAR-22- 01, the first deep hole drilled on a new discovery known as the VTEM/Deep IP discovery (see Copper Lake news release dated June 14, 2022).

conductors are situated below and at greater depth than the high-grade intervals obtained in hole MAR-22-01. The presence of such strong conductors situated at depth and below high-grade mineralization is very encouraging as it confirms the potential for discovering much greater thicknesses of high-grade mineralization at depth.

Additional drilling is planned for this summer to test these strong conductors,

