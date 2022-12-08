Copper Lake Resources : Follow Up Winter Deep Drill Campaign at Marshall Lake Billiton Discovery

News Release No: 22-13

COPPER LAKE SIGNS DRILL CONTRACT

WITH FORAGES LAMONTAGNE FORTIER

December 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I,

OTC: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a drilling contract with Forages Lamontagne Fortier Inc., based out of Evain, Quebec. The contract is for a follow-up3,000-metre drilling program on the Deep IP Discovery at the Company's Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) property (the "Property").

The primary drill targets at the Deep IP Discovery are in a wet area of the Property and drilling will commence as soon as freeze-up conditions are in effect. Mobilization of the drill to the Property will likely occur in mid to late December, with drilling commencing in early in January 2023.

Deep IP Discovery

Drilling by Copper Lake in early 2022 yielded a new high-grade VMS occurrence, known as the Deep IP discovery. Highlighting the new discovery, are the following intercepts:

8.13% Cu 1 , 0.05% Pb, 7.26% Zn, 240.80 g/t Ag & 0.33 g/t Au (13.59% CuEQ 2 ) over 2.11 metres

, 0.05% Pb, 7.26% Zn, 240.80 g/t Ag & 0.33 g/t Au (13.59% CuEQ ) over 2.11 metres 5.81% Cu, 0.01% Pb, 7.32% Zn, 171.20 g/t Ag & 0.02 g/t Au (10.45% CuEQ) over 1.95 metres.

2.37% Cu, 0.01% Pb, 1.75% Zn, 413.15 g/t Ag & 0.37 g/t Au (7.00% CuEQ) over 6.00 metres, including 2.26% Cu, 0.01% Pb, 2.66% Zn, 1,580 g/t Ag (55.7 oz/t Ag 3 ) & 1.28 g/t Au (18.12% CuEQ) over 1.21 metres

Subsequent Large Loop EM (LLEM) and borehole EM surveys completed by Copper Lake delineated a conductive centre consisting of several very strong conductors. The conductive center, approximately 500 metres by 300 metres in extent, is situated below the high-grade mineralization documented above. The size, strength and location of the conductive centre in relation to the high- grade mineralization is very promising and suggests that additional high-grade mineralization may be present in the area surrounding the Deep IP discovery (Figure 1A).

The LLEM survey also yielded an interesting build-up conductor, situated at a depth of 500 metres below surface (Figure 1B). It appears to be the down-dip extension of the conductive centre that significantly increases the prospective target area for potential massive sulphide mineralization. Other conductors were also defined to the north of the conductive centre in an area of the Property that has never been drilled. Notably, surface sampling of outcrops overlying these conductors have returned copper values of up to 6% in grab samples. Several other conductors were also defined by the LLEM survey (Figure 2).