Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Copper Lake Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPL   CA21750Y1034

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD.

(CPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copper Lake Resources : Sept 16, 2021 Marshall Lake moves to a Joint Venture Basis

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release No: 21-13

COPPER LAKE GIVES NOTICE TO END OPTION AGREEMENT AND REVERT TO JOINT VENTURE ON MARSHALL LAKE PROPERTY

September 16, 2021 - Toronto, ON - Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I,

OTC: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has given notice to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. ("RMO") that it has exercised its option to acquire a 75% undivided interest in the Marshall Lake Joint Venture Agreement ("JV Agreement") as provided in the option agreement dated July 6, 2010 (the "Option Agreement"). RMO retains the remaining 25% interest.

The Company had completed the earn-in to 75% and still had an option to earn-in up to 87.5% by taking the project to the bankable feasibility stage. The Company has determined it is in the best interest of shareholders for Copper Lake to exit the Option Agreement and continue the exploration and development of the property under the JV Agreement. Each party will be responsible for funding its proportionate share of expenditures of the JV Project. Should RMO choose not to contribute its pro rata share, then RMO's interest in the JV would be diluted. Once RMO's interest is reduced to 10%, it is automatically converted into a 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty. Copper Lake would have the right to acquire the Net Smelter Returns Royalty at any time for CAD 1 million.

Copper Lake will remain the operator of the joint venture.

Qualified Person

Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., Copper Lake's Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content contained in this news release.

About Copper Lake Resources

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing its Marshall Lake and Norton Lake properties located in Ontario, Canada.

Marshall Lake Property

The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold property, comprises an area of approximately 104 square km located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is accessible by all- season road from the Trans-Canada Highway and just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. Copper Lake has a 75% interest in the joint ventured property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The property also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties, which add approximately 30 square km to the property.

- 2 -

In addition to the original Marshall Lake property above, Marshall Lake also includes the Sollas Lake and Summit Lake properties, which are 100% owned by the Company and are not subject to any royalties. The Sollas Lake property consists of 20 claim cells comprising an area of 4 square km on the east side of the Marshall Lake property where historical EM airborne geophysical surveys have outlined strong conductors on the property hosted within the same favorable felsic volcanic units. The Summit Lake property currently consists of 100 claim cells comprising an area of 20.5 square km, is accessible year-round, and is located immediately west of the original Marshall Lake property.

Norton Lake Property

Copper Lake has a 71.41% joint venture interest in the Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium PGM property, located in the southern Ring of Fire area, is approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property. The Norton Lake property has a NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated resource of 2.26 million tonnes @ 0.67% Ni, 0.61% Cu, 0.03% Co and 0.46 g/t Pd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Copper Lake Resources Ltd.

Terry MacDonald, CEO

  1. 561-3626tmacdonald@copperlakeresources.com

www.copperlakeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

5623510.2

Disclaimer

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD.
09:12aCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Sept 16, 2021 Marshall Lake moves to a Joint Venture Bas..
PU
08:00aCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Gives Notice to End Option Agreement and Revert to Joint..
AQ
09/15COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Sept 15, 2021 Marshall Lake Moves to a Joint Venture Bas..
PU
09/07COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Reports Very Encouraging Results from Deep IP Survey at ..
AQ
09/07Copper Lake Resources Ltd. Reports Very Encouraging Results from Deep IP Surv..
CI
09/07COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Sept 7, 2021 Latest Billiton Deep IP geophysics now down..
PU
08/27COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Receives Exploration Permits for Marshall Lake Main Bill..
AQ
08/26COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Receives Exploration Permits for Marshall Lake Main Bill..
AQ
08/26Copper Lake Resources Ltd. Receives Exploration Permits for Marshall Lake Mai..
CI
08/26COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Aug 26, 2021 Exploration Permits for Marshall and Deeds ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,45 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net Debt 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,64 M 7,62 M 7,63 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Copper Lake Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terrence MacDonald Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul McGroary Chairman & Finance Director
Jeffrey Francis Anthony Malaihollo Independent Director
Donald S. Bubar Independent Director
Naomi Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD.37.50%8
BHP GROUP-5.11%146 548
RIO TINTO PLC-4.59%118 517
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.82%50 439
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.69%34 780
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.59%25 591