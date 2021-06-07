Copper Lake Resources : June 6, 2021 New Corporate Presentation June 2021
06/07/2021 | 10:25am EDT
Corporate Presentation
May 2021
| TSX.V: CPL OTCPINK: WTCZF
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some of the statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Copper Lake Resources Ltd. ("Copper Lake") to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the exploration prospects and projected resources of the properties of Copper Lake, future capitalization and market capitalization of copper Lake, the successful acquisition of additional projects, development of and future expansion drilling on the Marshall Lake property, and future development and resource expansion work on the Norton Lake property. Although Copper Lake believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of first Nations and other Aboriginal groups; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining government approvals; failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Refer to Copper Lake's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comThe TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this presentation.
Limitation of Liability
Copper Lake is not liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental or consequential damages arising out of the use of - or the inability to use - the information set forth in this presentation, whether based on breach of contract, breach of warranty, tort (including negligence) or otherwise. This includes but is not limited to the loss of profit, litigation or due to business interruption, even if Copper Lake or any of its authorized representatives was advised of the possibility of such damages. The negation of damages set forth above are fundamental elements of the basis of the agreement between Copper Lake and the readers of this presentation with such limitations.
Qualified Person
Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., Copper Lake's Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this presentation.
www.copperlakeresources.com
TSX.V: CPL
2
Why Copper Lake?
Experienced, professional management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration, discovery, development and finance
Portfolio ofadvanced-staged exploration properties containing the strategic metals copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, silver, and platinum-group-elements (PGE)
Copper prices are at a record high due to forecast supply shortages
Marshall Lake contains severalhigh-grade mineralized zones, one of which has a historical (non 43-101 compliant) resource
Norton Lake has a43-101 compliant resource with additional historic resources and potential for expansion
Properties located in themining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario
Low G&A and holding costs
www.copperlakeresources.com
TSX.V: CPL
3
Why Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Palladium & Platinum?
All are strategic metals in increasing demand that support the coming EV revolution
Copper:
Motors for electric batteries and hybrids, expanding electricity infrastructure
Recent price:US$4.50 per lb.
Zinc:
After copper, aluminum and iron, zinc is the most commonly used metal by industry as a galvanizer
Recent price:$US1.26 per lb.
Nickel:
Key element in batteries for pure electric and hybrids
Recent price:$US7.35 per lb.
Palladium:
Key element for catalytic converters, gas engines and hybrids
Recent price:$US2,546 per oz.
Platinum:
Key element for diesel catalytic converters, jewelry, hydrogen fuel cells
Recent price:$US1,180 per oz.
www.copperlakeresources.com
TSX.V: CPL
4
Property Portfolio Highlights
Marshall Lake Advanced-Staged VMS Property:
high-gradecopper-zinc-silverintercepts in drilling, largely at shallow depths; very good expansion potential
upcoming MT/DCIP geophysical surveyplanned for the summer of 2021; new technology will see deeper and with better resolution in identifying new drill targets
historic resource:
2.20 Mt @ 1.29% Cu, 4.20% Zn & 2.5 opt Ag
Norton Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGM Property:
located in theRing-of-Fire,Ontario,has a NI 43-101 compliant Measured & Indicated Resource containing strategic metals:
Copper Lake Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 14:24:02 UTC.