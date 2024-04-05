Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package

March 2024











Contact Us For additional information, please contact: Jessica Cummins at (847) 313-4755 Distribution Date: 04/10/2024

Record Date: 04/09/2024

Determination Date: 03/31/2024







Table of Contents

SECTION I - Monthly Reporting Schedules 4 Monthly Certificate Distribution Detail 5 Monthly Cash Source and Uses 6 Monthly Cash Distributions 7 Property Sales This Month 8 Retail Portfolio as of Determination Date 9 Distribution Center Portfolio as of Determination Date 11 Landlord and Tenant Option Properties as of Determination Date 12 Substitution Properties This Month 13 Monthly Leasing Activity: Retail Properties 14 Summary Select Financial Information 15 SECTION II - Provided Quarterly 16 Master Lease Retail Tenant Operating Performance for Retail Portfolio as of Determination Date Exhibit 99.2 Page 1 Master Lease Guarantor Operating Performance Exhibit 99.2 Page 5 Master Lease Subtenants as of Fiscal Year N/A SECTION III 17 Management's Comments 18 SECTION IV - Provided Quarterly - Penney Intermediate Holdings LLC Financial Statements 19 Consolidated Statement of Operations N/A Consolidated Balance Sheet N/A Consolidated Statement of Member's Equity N/A Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows N/A Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements N/A Narrative Report N/A Statement of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA N/A SECTION V - Definitions and Disclaimers 20 Definitions 21 Disclaimer 22





Trustee Manager GLAS Trust Company, LLC Hilco JCP, LLC 3 Second Street, Suite 206 5 Revere Drive, Suite 410 Jersey City, NJ 07311 Northbrook, IL Contact: Jeffrey Schoenfeld Contact: Larry Finger Phone: 201-839-2187 Phone: 703-244-4588 Email: Jeffrey.Schoenfeld@glas.agency Email: lfinger@ctltrust.net







Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Presentation





This distribution statement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated results from operations and developments and other matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Readers of these materials are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Certain of the financial measures presented in this distribution statement are non-GAAP financial measures, other metrics and other information. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, other metrics and other information provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition, result of operations and other matters. The non-GAAP financial measures, other metrics and information as presented in this distribution statement may be adjusted in management's reasonable judgment as appropriate, taking into account a variety of circumstances, facts and conditions. These adjustments may be material and may or may not be specifically identified in footnotes or otherwise. Our measures, metrics and other information (and the methodologies used to derive them) may not be comparable to those used by other companies.





Please refer to Section V of this distribution statement, titled "Disclaimer", for additional information.







SECTION I

Monthly Reporting Schedules







Monthly Certificate Distribution Detail





CUSIP Aggregate Certificates Outstanding Aggregate Net Sales Proceeds Distribution Aggregate Net

Operations Distribution Aggregate Total Distribution 217519107 75,000,000 $15,901,235.01 $7,697,770.40 $23,599,005.41





Per Certificate CUSIP Aggregate Certificates Outstanding Aggregate Net Sales Proceeds Distribution Aggregate Net

Operations Distribution Aggregate Total Distribution 217519107 75,000,000 $0.212016 $0.102637 $0.314653







Monthly Cash Sources and Uses





Sources of Cash from Operations Uses of Cash from Operations Distribution Center Master Lease Rent $ - Accounting and Financial Reporting $ 209,684.40 Retail Master Lease Rent 8,408,483.02 Investor Relations 5,717.12 Total Rent $ 8,408,483.02 Legal 109,332.67 Insurance - Sales & Use Tax Recovery $ 56,897.73 Management Fees -Operations and Other Professional Fees 489,974.00 Other 101,956.71 BOV's and Other 24.99 Total Other Sources of Cash $ 158,854.44 Total Operating Expenses $ 814,733.18 Taxes to be Recovered from Tenant $ 54,833.88 Formation, Closing & Related Costs - Total Other Uses of Cash $ 54,833.88 Total Sources of Cash from Operations $ 8,567,337.46 Total Uses of Cash from Operations $ 869,567.06

Sources of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity Uses of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity Distribution Center Gross Sales Proceeds $ - Management Fees -Sales $ 87,797.00 Retail Master Lease Gross Sales Proceeds 16,459,407.00 Third Party Expenses: Distribution Center Sales - Total Gross Sales Proceeds $ 16,459,407.00 Third Party Expenses: Retail Sales 463,887.49 Prepaid Sales Expenses 6,487.50 Other - Total Expenses of Sales $ 558,171.99 Other - Other - Total Other $ - Total Other Uses of Cash - Total Sources of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity $ 16,459,407.00 Total Uses of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity $ 558,171.99

Net Cash Available for Distribution Total Sources of Cash from Operations $ 8,567,337.46 Total Uses of Cash from Operations (869,567.06) Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 7,697,770.40 Total Sources of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity $ 16,459,407.00 Total Uses of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity (558,171.99) Net Cash Provided by Sales / Capital Activity $ 15,901,235.01 Net Cash Available for Distribution $ 23,599,005.41







Monthly Cash Distributions





Distribution Date Net Rental Income Distribution Sales and Capital Activity Distribution Total Distributions 10-Apr-24 7,697,770.40 15,901,235.01 23,599,005.41 11-Mar-24 7,789,088.77 (73,582.50) 7,715,506.27 12-Feb-24 6,397,131.71 (55,000.00) 6,342,131.71 10-Jan-24 7,951,191.38 4,368,823.66 12,320,015.04 11-Dec-23 7,813,242.07 (34,828.75) 7,778,413.32 10-Nov-23 7,939,804.64 (13,656.15) 7,926,148.49 10-Oct-23 7,778,501.15 (58,987.50) 7,719,513.65 11-Sep-23 7,674,182.22 11,039,269.86 18,713,452.08 10-Aug-23 7,839,878.18 (61,031.25) 7,778,846.93 10-Jul-23 7,928,900.57 (32,108.55) 7,896,792.02 12-Jun-23 8,091,755.25 (13,294.00) 8,078,461.25 10-May-23 7,553,698.87 (24,375.00) 7,529,323.87 Trailing 12 mos. $92,455,145.21 $30,942,464.83 $123,397,610.04 Inception to Date $274,001,030.55 $987,659,466.57 $1,261,660,497.12







Sale Date Property ID Property

Name Square Feet Rent for Lease Year at Closing Date 1 Gross GAAP Basis 2 Gross Sales Price Net Sales Price3 Net Sales Price Per Square Foot Implied Cap. Rate/ Rent Yield at Closing 4 Selling

Cost Selling Costs as Percentage of Gross Sales Price5 Selling Broker Retail Property Sales This Month 15-Mar-24 2874 Newnan Crossing 99,762 $203,514 $2,500,000 $2,463,259 $2,463,259 $24.69 8.26% $135,717 5.51% Newmark 15-Mar-24 2907 Southlands S/C 99,146 202,258 3,600,000 2,436,843 2,436,843 24.58 8.30% 140,860 5.78% Newmark 15-Mar-24 2945 The Loop West 103,253 947,862 8,400,000 11,559,305 11,559,305 111.95 8.20% 266,212 2.30% Newmark Total Retail Property Sales this Month 302,161 $1,353,634 $14,500,000 $16,459,407 $16,459,407 $54.47 8.22% $542,789 3.30% Total Property Sales this Month 302,161 $1,353,634 $14,500,000 $16,459,407 $16,459,407 $54.47 8.22% $542,789 3.30% Property Sales this Month Average 100,720 $451,211 $4,833,333 $5,486,469 $5,486,469 $54.47 8.22% $180,930 3.30% Retail Properties 4,445,168 $20,249,199 $343,900,000 $437,517,100 $437,517,100 $98.43 4.63% $16,766,527 3.83% Distribution Centers 10,108,611 35,380,000 497,900,000 557,165,354 557,165,354 55.12 6.35% 7,873,676 1.41% Previous Distribution Period Total: 14,553,779 $55,629,199 $841,800,000 $994,682,454 $994,682,454 $68.35 5.59% $24,640,203 2.48% Previous Distribution Periods Average:

404,272 $1,545,256 $23,383,333 $27,630,068 $27,630,068 $68.35 5.59% $684,450 2.48% Retail Properties 4,747,329 $21,602,833 $358,400,000 $453,976,507 $453,976,507 $95.63 4.76% $17,309,316 3.81% Distribution Centers 10,108,611 35,380,000 497,900,000 557,165,354 557,165,354 55.12 6.35% 7,873,676 1.41% Cumulative Distribution to Date Total: 14,855,940 $56,982,833 $856,300,000 $1,011,141,861 $1,011,141,861 $68.06 5.64% $25,182,992 2.49% Cumulative Distribution to Date Average: 380,922 $1,461,098 $21,956,410 $25,926,714 $25,926,714 $68.06 5.64% $645,718 2.49% Property Sales This Month

1 Annualized Monthly Rent (e.g. Monthly Rent due for in Sale Period X 12). Rental Abatement shall be disregarded.

2 GAAP Basis before depreciation and amortization. The Trust determined that fresh start accounting fair value (not cost) of the investment properties based upon the fair value of the individual assets and liabilities assumed as of the Effective Date (1/31/21).The total fair Value of the properties acquired was $1.935 Billion.

3 Net of credits provided to Buyer other than pro-rations. Selling costs are not netted in Net Sales Price

4 Gross Sales Price divided by the Annual Rent as defined above

5 Selling Costs as percentage of Gross Sales Price. Selling costs may not tie into the Total Expenses of Sale as reported on the Monthly Sources and Uses Report.







Retail Portfolio as of Determination Date





By First Lease Year Rent Per Square Foot Tier: By Property Ownership Type: Tier Properties Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent 1 Ownership Type Properties Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent 1 Tier 1 -$9.00 30 3,784,636 $34,742,958.00 Owned 106 13,999,932 $84,052,788.00 Tier 2 -$6.00 71 9,178,310 56,171,257.00 Ground Lease 21 2,964,686 17,591,323.00 Tier 3 -$3.50 10 1,677,440 5,988,462.00 Tier 4 -$2.00 16 2,324,232 4,741,434.00 Total: 127 16,964,618 $101,644,111.00 Total: 127 16,964,618 $101,644,111.00

By Current Lease Year Rent Per Property: By Property Type: Tier Properties Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent 1 Property Type Properties Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent1 >=$950,000 38 6,175,106 $46,712,279.00 Shopping Center 27 2,720,431 $18,598,944.00 >=$700,000 & <$950,000 30 4,041,676 25,763,163.00 Freestanding 3 272,888 1,670,075.00 >=$500,000 & <$700,000 38 4,082,263 22,555,687.00 Mall 97 13,971,299 81,375,092.00 <$500,000 21 2,665,573 6,612,982.00 Total: 127 16,964,618 $101,644,111.00 Total: 127 16,964,618 $101,644,111.00





1Current Lease Year Rent = Monthly Rent X 12, excluding rental abatement.







Retail Portfolio as of Determination Date (Cont'd)





By Geography:

State

Properties

Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent 1 AR 2 186,745 $1,142,879.00 MS 1 99,396 912,455.00 AZ 4 492,446 3,601,348.00 NC 1 104,198 212,564.00 CA 21 3,102,982 19,586,747.00 NH 1 126,006 771,157.00 CO 2 262,629 1,202,113.00 NJ 5 882,946 3,580,781.00 CT 3 464,682 947,952.00 NM 2 265,910 2,055,145.00 FL 8 1,189,063 9,124,608.00 NV 3 437,937 4,020,262.00 GA 1 104,872 962,725.00 NY 3 469,462 1,636,288.00 IA 1 85,278 304,442.00 OH 5 645,447 3,574,567.00 ID 1 151,985 1,395,222.00 OK 3 332,223 1,524,608.00 IL 5 845,224 4,502,533.00 OR 1 157,928 966,519.00 IN 1 99,317 911,730.00 PA 4 555,087 3,043,724.00 KS 2 316,856 1,501,289.00 PR 2 185,946 1,137,989.00 KY 2 251,289 1,857,534.00 TN 2 243,786 897,008.00 LA 1 124,656 1,144,342.00 TX 21 2,146,537 14,861,649.00 MA 1 141,692 505,840.00 VA 2 211,452 1,294,086.00 MD 2 261,580 1,086,590.00 WA 4 666,272 4,606,268.00 MI 6 863,012 3,773,712.00 WI 1 85,981 526,204.00 MN 1 173,968 1,064,684.00 Total: 127 16,964,618 $101,644,111.00 MO 2 229,828 1,406,547.00

1Current Lease Year Rent = Monthly Rent X 12, excluding rental abatement.



Distribution Center Portfolio as of Determination Date

(All Distribution Centers sold in December 2021)





Property ID 9005 9130 9132 9316 9435 9486 Location Statesville, NC Columbus, OH Lenexa, KS Reno, NV Haslet, TX Forest Park, GA Square Feet New JCP - - - - - - Other Tenants - - - - - - Vacant - - - - - - Total - - - - - - Current Lease Year Rent 1 New JCP - - - - - - Other Tenants - - - - - - Total - - - - - - Current Lease Year Rent - PSF 2 New JCP - - - - - - Other Tenants - - - - - - Total - - - - - -





1Current Lease Year Rent = Monthly Rent X 12

2Current Lease Year Rent PSF = (Monthly Rent X 12) / Square Feet







Landlord and Tenant Option Properties as of Determination Date





Property ID Option Type Property Name Location Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent 1 Option Notice (Y/N) Option Exercise / Closing Date 246 Landlord SouthBay Pavilion at Carson 20700 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA N/A N/A N Property Sold 09-30-21 389 Landlord Stoneridge S/C 1500 Stoneridge Mall Road, Pleasanton, CA N/A N/A N Property Sold 07-20-22 1229 Landlord The Oaks 280 Hillcrest Drive W, Thousand Oaks, CA 144,959 295,716.00 N 1572 Landlord Westfield Culver City 6000 S Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA N/A N/A N Property Sold 01-06-22 1959 Landlord The Shops at Tanforan 1122 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA N/A N/A N Property Sold 09-14-21 1417 Landlord Westfield Santa Anita 400 S Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 204,563 730,290.00 N 1950 Landlord Fashion Valley 6987 Friars Road, San Diego, CA N/A N/A N Property Sold 07-09-21 2649 Landlord Westminster Mall 400 Westminster Mall, Westminster, CA N/A N/A N Property Sold 10-05-22 2757 Landlord Park Meadows 8417 S Park Meadows Center Drive, Loan Tree CO N/A N/A N Property Sold 07-29-21 2256 Landlord Danbury Fair 7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT 136,375 278,205.00 N 2102 Landlord Westfield Annapolis 1695 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis, MD N/A N/A N Property Sold 09-09-22 1623 Landlord Twelve Oaks Mall 27150 Novi Road, Novi, MI 155,807 556,232.00 N 2247 Landlord Pheasant Lane Mall 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite 103, Nashua, NH N/A N/A N Property Sold 08-25-22 2297 Landlord Newport Centre 10 Mall Drive W, Jersey City, NJ 185,330 661,628.00 N 2477 Landlord Freehold Raceway Mall 3710 Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 149,608 305,200.00 N 2814 Landlord Queens Center 92-59 59th Avenue. Elmhurst, NY N/A N/A N Property Sold 12-23-21 197 Landlord Gateway Shopping Center I & II 360 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 123,942 252,842.00 N 2040 Landlord Barton Creek Square 2901 S Capitol of Texas Highway, Austin, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 11-30-22 2763 Landlord The Woodlands Mall 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 500, Woodlands, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 12-15-22 2795 Landlord Stonebriar Centre 2607 Preston Road, Frisco, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 07-29-21 2881 Landlord Memorial City S/C 300 Memorial City Way, Houston, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 11-03-21 192 Landlord Fair Oaks Mall 11801 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA N/A N/A N Property Sold 09-09-22 1462 Landlord Springfield Town Center 6699 Springfield Mall, Springfield, VA N/A N/A N Property Sold 09-09-22 2865 Tenant Tamarack Village 8348 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, MN N/A N/A N Property Sold 12-29-21 2801 Tenant Polaris Fashion Place 1450 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 146,990 899,579.00 N 2921 Tenant Robertson's Creek 5751 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 11-19-21 2934 Tenant University Oaks S/C 151 University Oaks, Round Rock, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 11-19-21 2982 Tenant Village at Fairview 301 Stacy Road, Fairview, TX N/A N/A N Property Sold 11-19-21 2749 Tenant Dulles Town Centre 21030 Dulles Town Circle, Sterling, VA N/A N/A N Property Sold 08-29-22 Total: 1,247,574 $3,979,692.00





1Current Lease Year Rent = Monthly Rent X 12, excluding rental abatement.



Substitution Properties as of Determination Date

(No Substitution Properties March, 2024)







Property ID

Property Name

Property Location Substitution Type (Outgoing / Incoming)

Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent 1

Notice Date

Exercise Date - $ - Total:





1Current Lease Year Rent = Monthly Rent X 12







Monthly Leasing Activity Retail Properties

(No Leasing Activity March, 2024)





Property ID Lease Start Date Tenant Name Square Feet Current Lease Year Rent - PSF 1 Current Lease Year Rent2 Real Estate Operating Expenses Initial Term (Months) Extension Options (Years) Tenant Business Description Manager Commentary - - $ - Total: - - $ -





1Current Lease Year Rent PSF = (Monthly Rent X 12) / Square Feet, excluding rental abatement.

2Current Lease Year Rent = Monthly Rent X 12, excluding rental abatement.



Summary Select Financial Information





For copies of our most recent financial statements, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, sales and capital activity, you can access our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act at www.ctltrust.net as soon as reasonably practicable after they are filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. You can also review these SEC filings and other information by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .





The SEC file number is 000-56236.







SECTION II

(Provided Quarterly)





Master Lease Guarantor and Master Lease Retail Tenant Operating Performance are discussed in the Quarterly Reporting Package for Penney Intermediate Holdings LLC.





A copy of this quarterly report is attached as Exhibit 99.2to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.



SECTION III







Management's Comments

(Management Commentary will be provided in our 10Q's and 10K's)







SECTION IV

(Provided Quarterly)







SECTION V

Definitions and Disclaimers







Monthly Distribution Date Statement

Definitions

The following metrics apply to Quarterly Reporting only:





(A) "Tenant's Sales per Square Foot" is not a measure of the Trust's financial performance and is provided solely for investors' informational purposes based on the information that the Trust receives from the Tenant. This measure of operations is derived from sales information reported to the Trust by the Tenant in accordance with the retail master lease and/or distribution center master lease (each, a "Master Lease"), as applicable. The Trust and the Manager do not have the ability to verify the calculation of this information. The calculation of this information by the tenant may be different than how similar measures of operations might be calculated by others. Finally, the Trust is unable to reconcile "Tenant's Sales per Square Foot" to a comparable GAAP financial measure because no reconciliation is provided for in the applicable Master Lease. Therefore, investors should be cautious about relying upon "Tenant's Sales per Square Foot."





(B) "Tenant's Four-Wall EBITDAR" is not a measure of the Trust's financial performance and is provided solely for investors' informational purposes based on the information that the Trust receives from the Tenant. This measure of operations is calculated in accordance with the [Master Lease] and is reported to the Trust by the tenant in accordance therewith. The Trust and the Manager do not have the ability to verify the calculation of this measure of operations. In addition, the calculation of "Tenant's Four-Wall EBITDAR" in accordance with the applicable Master Lease may be different than how similar measures of operating statistic might be calculated by others. Finally, the Trust is unable to reconcile "Tenant's Four-Wall EBITDAR" to a comparable GAAP financial measure because no reconciliation is provided for in the applicable Master Lease. Therefore, investors should be cautious about relying upon "Tenant's Four-Wall EBITDAR."







Monthly Distribution Date Statement

Disclaimer

