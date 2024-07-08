Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package
June 2024
SECTION I- Monthly Reporting Schedules
Monthly Certificate Distribution Detail
Monthly Cash Source and Uses
Monthly Cash Distributions
Property Sales This Month
Retail Portfolio as of Determination Date
Distribution Center Portfolio as of Determination Date
Landlord and Tenant Option Properties as of Determination Date
Substitution Properties This Month
Monthly Leasing Activity: Retail Properties
Summary Select Financial Information
SECTION II - Provided Quarterly
16
Master Lease Retail Tenant Operating Performance for Retail Portfolio as of Determination Date
Master Lease Guarantor Operating Performance
SECTION III
Management's Comments
|SECTION IV - Provided Quarterly - Penney Intermediate Holdings LLC Financial Statements
19
|Narrative Report
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|Consolidated Statement of Member's Equity
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|Statement of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|SECTION V - Definitions and Disclaimers
|Definitions
|Disclaimer
|Trustee
|Manager
|GLAS Trust Company, LLC
|Hilco JCP, LLC
|3 Second Street, Suite 206
|5 Revere Drive, Suite 410
|Jersey City, NJ 07311
|Northbrook, IL
|Contact: Jeffrey Schoenfeld
|Contact: Larry Finger
|Phone: 201-839-2187
|Phone: 703-244-4588
|Email: Jeffrey.Schoenfeld@glas.agency
|Email: lfinger@ctltrust.net
|www.ctltrust.net
Contact Us
For additional information, please contact:
Jessica Cummins at (847) 313-4755
|
Distribution Date: 07/10/2024
Record Date: 07/09/2024
Determination Date: 06/30/2024
|www.ctltrust.net
|CUSIP
Aggregate Certificates
Outstanding
Aggregate Net Sales
Proceeds Distribution
|
Aggregate Net
Operations Distribution
Aggregate
Total Distribution
|217519107
|75,000,000
|$13,214,593.73
|$7,737,386.65
|$20,951,980.38
Per Certificate
|CUSIP
Aggregate Certificates
Outstanding
Aggregate Net Sales
Proceeds Distribution
|
Aggregate Net
Operations Distribution
Aggregate
Total Distribution
|217519107
|75,000,000
|$0.176194
|$0.103165
|$0.279359
Sources of Cash from Operations
Uses of Cash from Operations
Distribution Center Master Lease Rent
|$
|-
Accounting and Financial Reporting
|$
|51,302.00
Retail Master Lease Rent
|8,325,509.46
Investor Relations
|3,299.00
Total Rent
|$
|8,325,509.46
Legal
|31,258.89
Insurance
|(3,229.00)
|Sales & Use Tax Recovery
|$
|19,803.27
Management Fees -Operations and Other Professional Fees
|484,915.62
|Other
|109,181.23
BOV's and Other
|110,842.00
Total Other Sources of Cash
|$
|128,984.50
|Total Operating Expenses
|$
|678,388.51
Taxes to be Recovered from Tenant
|$
|38,718.80
|Formation, Closing & Related Costs
|-
Total Other Uses of Cash
|$
|38,718.80
Total Sources of Cash from Operations
|$
|8,454,493.96
Total Uses of Cash from Operations
|$
|717,107.31
Sources of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity
Uses of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity
Distribution Center Gross Sales Proceeds
|$
|-
Management Fees -Sales
|$
|66,820.00
Retail Master Lease Gross Sales Proceeds
|13,364,078.00
Third Party Expenses: Distribution Center Sales
|-
Total Gross Sales Proceeds
|$
|13,364,078.00
Third Party Expenses: Retail Sales
|61,571.14
|Prepaid Sales Expenses
|21,093.13
|Other
|-
Total Expenses of Sales
|$
|149,484.27
|Other
|-
|Other
|-
Total Other
|$
|-
|Total Other Uses of Cash
|-
Total Sources of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity
|$
|13,364,078.00
Total Uses of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity
|$
|149,484.27
Net Cash Available for Distribution
|Total Sources of Cash from Operations
|$
|8,454,493.96
|Total Uses of Cash from Operations
|(717,107.31)
Net Cash Provided by Operations
|$
|7,737,386.65
Total Sources of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity
|$
|13,364,078.00
Total Uses of Cash from Sales / Capital Activity
|(149,484.27)
Net Cash Provided by Sales / Capital Activity
|$
|13,214,593.73
Net Cash Available for Distribution
|$
|20,951,980.38
Distribution
Date
Net Rental Income
Distribution
Sales and Capital Activity
Distribution
Total
Distributions
|10-Jul-24
|$7,737,386.65
|$13,214,593.73
|$20,951,980.38
|10-Jun-24
|7,875,167.96
|(17,756.25)
|7,857,411.71
|10-May-24
|7,743,594.63
|(60,081.68)
|7,683,512.95
|10-Apr-24
|7,697,770.40
|15,901,235.01
|23,599,005.41
|11-Mar-24
|7,789,088.77
|(73,582.50)
|7,715,506.27
|12-Feb-24
|6,397,131.71
|(55,000.00)
|6,342,131.71
|10-Jan-24
|7,951,191.38
|4,368,823.66
|12,320,015.04
|11-Dec-23
|7,813,242.07
|(34,828.75)
|7,778,413.32
|10-Nov-23
|7,939,804.64
|(13,656.15)
|7,926,148.49
|10-Oct-23
|7,778,501.15
|(58,987.50)
|7,719,513.65
|11-Sep-23
|7,674,182.22
|11,039,269.86
|18,713,452.08
|10-Aug-23
|7,839,878.18
|(61,031.25)
|7,778,846.93
|10-Jul-23
|7,928,900.57
|(32,108.55)
|7,896,792.02
|12-Jun-23
|8,091,755.25
|(13,294.00)
|8,078,461.25
Trailing 12 mos.
|$92,236,939.76
|$44,148,998.18
|$136,385,937.94
Inception to Date
|$297,357,179.79
|$1,000,796,222.37
|$1,298,153,402.16
Sale
Date
Property
ID
|
Property
Name
Square
Feet
Rent for Lease Year at Closing Date 1
Gross GAAP
Basis 2
Gross Sales
Price
Net Sales
Price3
Net Sales Price
Per Square Foot
Implied Cap. Rate/
Rent Yield at Closing 4
|
Selling
Cost
Selling Costs as Percentage
of Gross Sales Price5
Selling
Broker
|Retail Property Sales This Month
|10-Jun-24
|2796
|Westfield Galleria at Roseville
|167,051
|$1,022,352
|$12,500,000
|$13,364,078
|$13,364,078
|$80.00
|7.65%
|$254,792
|1.91%
|Newmark
|Total Retail Property Sales this Month
|167,051
|$1,022,352
|$12,500,000
|$13,364,078
|$13,364,078
|$80.00
|7.65%
|$254,792
|1.91%
Total Property Sales this Month
|167,051
|$1,022,352
|$12,500,000
|$13,364,078
|$13,364,078
|$80.00
|7.65%
|$254,792
|1.91%
|Property Sales this Month Average
|167,051
|$1,022,352
|$12,500,000
|$13,364,078
|$13,364,078
|$80.00
|7.65%
|$254,792
|1.91%
Retail
Properties
|4,747,329
|$21,602,834
|$358,400,000
|$453,976,507
|$453,976,507
|$95.63
|4.76%
|$17,236,747
|3.80%
Distribution
Centers
|10,108,611
|35,380,000
|497,900,000
|557,165,354
|557,165,354
|55.12
|6.35%
|7,873,676
|1.41%
Previous Distribution Period Total:
|14,855,940
|$56,982,834
|$856,300,000
|$1,011,141,861
|$1,011,141,861
|$68.06
|5.64%
|$25,110,423
|2.48%
|
Previous Distribution Periods Average:
|390,946
|$1,499,548
|$22,534,211
|$26,608,996
|$26,608,996
|$68.06
|5.64%
|$660,801
|2.48%
Retail Properties
|4,914,380
|$22,625,186
|$370,900,000
|$467,340,585
|$467,340,585
|$95.10
|4.84%
|$17,491,539
|3.74%
Distribution
Centers
|10,108,611
|35,380,000
|497,900,000
|557,165,354
|557,165,354
|55.12
|6.35%
|7,873,676
|1.41%
Cumulative Distribution to Date
Total:
|15,022,991
|$58,005,186
|$868,800,000
|$1,024,505,939
|$1,024,505,939
|$68.20
|5.66%
|$25,365,215
|2.48%
Cumulative Distribution to Date
Average:
|385,205
|$1,487,312
|$22,276,923
|$26,269,383
|$26,269,383
|$68.20
|5.66%
|$650,390
|2.48%
|By First Lease Year Rent Per Square Foot Tier:
By Property Ownership Type:
Tier
|Properties
|Square Feet
Current Lease Year
Rent 1
Ownership Type
|Properties
|Square Feet
Current Lease Year
Rent 1
|Tier 1 -$9.00
|30
|3,784,636
|$34,742,958.00
|Owned
|105
|13,832,881
|$83,030,436.00
|Tier 2 -$6.00
|70
|9,011,259
|55,148,905.00
|Ground Lease
|21
|2,964,686
|17,591,323.00
|Tier 3 -$3.50
|10
|1,677,440
|5,988,462.00
|Tier 4 -$2.00
|16
|2,324,232
|4,741,434.00
|Total:
|126
|16,797,567
|$100,621,759.00
|Total:
|126
|16,797,567
|$100,621,759.00
|By Current Lease Year Rent Per Property:
|By Property Type:
Tier
|Properties
|Square Feet
Current Lease Year
Rent 1
Property Type
|Properties
|Square Feet
Current Lease Year
Rent1
|>=$950,000
|37
|6,008,055
|$45,689,927.00
|Shopping Center
|27
|2,720,431
|$18,598,944.00
>=$700,000 & <$950,000
|30
|4,041,676
|25,763,163.00
|Freestanding
|3
|272,888
|1,670,075.00
>=$500,000 & <$700,000
|38
|4,082,263
|22,555,687.00
|Mall
|96
|13,804,248
|80,352,740.00
|<$500,000
|21
|2,665,573
|6,612,982.00
|Total:
|126
|16,797,567
|$100,621,759.00
|Total:
|126
|16,797,567
|$100,621,759.00
|By Geography:
State
Properties
Square Feet
Current Lease Year
Rent 1
|AR
|2
|186,745
|$1,142,879.00
|MS
|1
|99,396
|912,455.00
|AZ
|4
|492,446
|3,601,348.00
|NC
|1
|104,198
|212,564.00
|CA
|20
|2,935,931
|18,564,395.00
|NH
|1
|126,006
|771,157.00
|CO
|2
|262,629
|1,202,113.00
|NJ
|5
|882,946
|3,580,781.00
|CT
|3
|464,682
|947,952.00
|NM
|2
|265,910
|2,055,145.00
|FL
|8
|1,189,063
|9,124,608.00
|NV
|3
|437,937
|4,020,262.00
|GA
|1
|104,872
|962,725.00
|NY
|3
|469,462
|1,636,288.00
|IA
|1
|85,278
|304,442.00
|OH
|5
|645,447
|3,574,567.00
ID
|1
|151,985
|1,395,222.00
|OK
|3
|332,223
|1,524,608.00
IL
|5
|845,224
|4,502,533.00
|OR
|1
|157,928
|966,519.00
IN
|1
|99,317
|911,730.00
|PA
|4
|555,087
|3,043,724.00
|KS
|2
|316,856
|1,501,289.00
|PR
|2
|185,946
|1,137,989.00
|KY
|2
|251,289
|1,857,534.00
|TN
|2
|243,786
|897,008.00
|LA
|1
|124,656
|1,144,342.00
|TX
|21
|2,146,537
|14,861,649.00
|MA
|1
|141,692
|505,840.00
|VA
|2
|211,452
|1,294,086.00
|MD
|2
|261,580
|1,086,590.00
|WA
|4
|666,272
|4,606,268.00
|MI
|6
|863,012
|3,773,712.00
|WI
|1
|85,981
|526,204.00
|MN
|1
|173,968
|1,064,684.00
Total:
|126
|16,797,567
|$100,621,759.00
|MO
|2
|229,828
|1,406,547.00
Property ID
|9005
|9130
|9132
|9316
|9435
|9486
Location
Statesville, NC
Columbus, OH
Lenexa, KS
Reno, NV
Haslet, TX
Forest Park, GA
Square Feet
New JCP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Other Tenants
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vacant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Current Lease Year Rent 1
|New JCP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Other Tenants
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Current Lease Year Rent -
PSF 2
New JCP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Other Tenants
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Property ID
Option Type
Property Name
Location
Square Feet
Current Lease
Year Rent 1
Option
Notice (Y/N)
|Option Exercise / Closing Date
|246
|Landlord
|SouthBay Pavilion at Carson
|20700 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 09-30-21
389
|Landlord
|Stoneridge S/C
|1500 Stoneridge Mall Road, Pleasanton, CA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 07-20-22
1229
|Landlord
|The Oaks
|280 Hillcrest Drive W, Thousand Oaks, CA
|144,959
|295,716.00
|N
1572
|Landlord
|Westfield Culver City
|6000 S Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 01-06-22
|1959
|Landlord
|The Shops at Tanforan
|1122 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 09-14-21
1417
|Landlord
|Westfield Santa Anita
|400 S Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA
|204,563
|730,290.00
|N
|1950
|Landlord
|Fashion Valley
|6987 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 07-09-21
2649
|Landlord
|Westminster Mall
|400 Westminster Mall, Westminster, CA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 10-05-22
|2757
|Landlord
|Park Meadows
|8417 S Park Meadows Center Drive, Loan Tree CO
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 07-29-21
2256
|Landlord
|Danbury Fair
|7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT
|136,375
|278,205.00
|N
2102
|Landlord
|Westfield Annapolis
|1695 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis, MD
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 09-09-22
1623
|Landlord
|Twelve Oaks Mall
|27150 Novi Road, Novi, MI
|155,807
|556,232.00
|N
2247
|Landlord
|Pheasant Lane Mall
|310 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite 103, Nashua, NH
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 08-25-22
2297
|Landlord
|Newport Centre
|10 Mall Drive W, Jersey City, NJ
|185,330
|661,628.00
|N
2477
|Landlord
|Freehold Raceway Mall
|3710 Highway 9, Freehold, NJ
|149,608
|305,200.00
|N
2814
|Landlord
|Queens Center
|92-59 59th Avenue. Elmhurst, NY
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 12-23-21
197
|Landlord
|Gateway Shopping Center I & II
|360 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY
|123,942
|252,842.00
|N
2040
|Landlord
|Barton Creek Square
|2901 S Capitol of Texas Highway, Austin, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 11-30-22
2763
|Landlord
|The Woodlands Mall
|1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 500, Woodlands, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 12-15-22
|2795
|Landlord
|Stonebriar Centre
|2607 Preston Road, Frisco, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 07-29-21
2881
|Landlord
|Memorial City S/C
|300 Memorial City Way, Houston, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 11-03-21
192
|Landlord
|Fair Oaks Mall
|11801 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 09-09-22
1462
|Landlord
|Springfield Town Center
|6699 Springfield Mall, Springfield, VA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 09-09-22
2865
|Tenant
|Tamarack Village
|8348 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, MN
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 12-29-21
2801
|Tenant
|Polaris Fashion Place
|1450 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH
|146,990
|899,579.00
|N
2921
|Tenant
|Robertson's Creek
|5751 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 11-19-21
2934
|Tenant
|University Oaks S/C
|151 University Oaks, Round Rock, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 11-19-21
2982
|Tenant
|Village at Fairview
|301 Stacy Road, Fairview, TX
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 11-19-21
2749
|Tenant
|Dulles Town Centre
|21030 Dulles Town Circle, Sterling, VA
|N/A
|N/A
|N
|Property Sold 08-29-22
Total:
|1,247,574
|$3,979,692.00
Property ID
Property Name
Property Location
Substitution Type
(Outgoing / Incoming)
Square Feet
Current Lease
Year Rent 1
Notice Date
Exercise Date
|-
|$
|-
|Total:
Property ID
Lease Start Date
Tenant Name
Square Feet
Current Lease
Year Rent -
PSF 1
Current
Lease
Year Rent2
Real Estate Operating Expenses
Initial Term (Months)
Extension Options (Years)
Tenant Business Description
Manager Commentary
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Total:
|-
|-
|$
|-
