Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Posts Final 2023 Tax Information

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust ("the Trust") today posted the final Federal income tax information of the Trust's 2023 earnings to its website. The information is unchanged from the draft reporting and can be downloaded at https://www.ctltrust.net/investors/tax-information .





Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code. Certificateholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Trust's distributions.





Additional information can be obtained on the Trust's website at https://www.ctltrust.net/ .





About Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the "Trust") was established to acquire 160 retail properties and 6 warehouse distribution centers (the "Properties") from J.C. Penney as part of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The Trust's operations consist solely of owning, leasing and selling the Properties. The Trust's objective is to sell the Properties to third-party purchasers as promptly as practicable. The Trustee of the trust is GLAS Trust Company LLC. The Trust is externally managed by an affiliate of Hilco Real Estate LLC. The Trust is intended to be treated, for tax purposes, as a liquidating trust within the meaning of United States Treasury Regulation Section 301.7701-4(d). For more information, please visit https://www.ctltrust.net/ .





Forward Looking Statement

Larry Finger | Principal Financial Officer Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust 310-526-1707 | lfinger@ctltrust.net Jessica Cummins | Sr. Vice President, Finance & Accounting Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust 847-313-4755 | jcummins@hilcoglobal.com CONTACT



