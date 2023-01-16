Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Copper Ridge Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   CA21755L1067

COPPER RIDGE EXPLORATION INC.

(COP)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:56:31 2023-01-16 am EST
0.3600 CAD   -10.00%
03:25pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
NE
01:15pCopper Ridge Exploration Changes Name, Ticker Symbol; Down 10%
MT
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.315 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)

01/16/2023 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 janvier/January 2023) - Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP) has announced a name and symbol change to Norris Lithium Inc. (CHCK).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on January 18, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on January 17, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Norris Lithium Inc. (CHCK).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 18 janvier 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 17 janvier 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

Le 18 janvier/January 2023

Old Symbol/Vieux symbole :

COP
New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : CHCK

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

65635M 10 7

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA 65635M 10 7 7

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

21755L106/CA21755L1067

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about COPPER RIDGE EXPLORATION INC.
03:25pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
NE
01:15pCopper Ridge Exploration Changes Name, Ticker Symbol; Down 10%
MT
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.315 million in fundi..
CI
2022Copper Ridge Announces $3.3M Flow Through Financing
AQ
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Plans Flow Through Financing
MT
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3.3 million in f..
CI
2022270,000 Common Shares of Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
2022Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.766 million in fundi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,17 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net cash 2021 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 9,19 M 9,19 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart COPPER RIDGE EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Dale Ginn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer
Robert Andrew Jewson Independent Director
Carrie Cesarone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COPPER RIDGE EXPLORATION INC.-11.11%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.79%174 851
RIO TINTO PLC7.26%126 319
GLENCORE PLC1.09%86 053
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.24%52 869
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)13.29%49 212