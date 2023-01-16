CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 janvier/January 2023) - Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP) has announced a name and symbol change to Norris Lithium Inc. (CHCK).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on January 18, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on January 17, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Norris Lithium Inc. (CHCK).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 18 janvier 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 17 janvier 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 18 janvier/January 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : COP New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : CHCK New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 65635M 10 7 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 65635M 10 7 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 21755L106/CA21755L1067

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.